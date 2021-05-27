HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Bolton Technical has rebooted their BoltonTechnical.com site to feature a new brand identity, new products, a new catalog and providing the ability to buy online. Building on their tremendous growth over the past two years across partner sites such as SignalBoosters.com as well as growing international sales across Australia, Canada, and South Africa, the time came for a new site that could provide direct sales for consumer and business accounts alike - accepting payments via credit card, PayPal®, and the Affirm® installment payment system.
BoltonTechnical.com has seen remarkable growth in sales since its founding, building on a foundation of seasoned professionals in the RF & cellular signal telecommunications space who have driven the design profiles of hundreds of thousands of square feet of residential and commercial space to assist in bringing better cellular signal strength into an array of structures from multifamily spaces to big-box retailers and warehouse distribution centers for leading national companies with Bolton's robust product offering.
With the new BoltonTechnical.com site, the Bolton line of products built for better signal – ranging from superior quality LMR240, 400, and 600-equivalent spec cable to their flagship antennas such as The Long Ranger (a 5G-ready ultrahigh-gain +28dB antenna) and The Crossbow (a MIMO 5G ready antenna built for routers and the IoT space) – is now available for direct sale. Also, there is an opportunity for distributors, retailers, integrators, and installers to partner with Bolton Technical to enhance their product offerings by connecting with a B2B expert at BoltonTechnical.com.
BoltonTechnical.com also delivers a new fully interactive catalog at www.boltontechnical.com/catalog/ allowing consumers and businesses alike to view, link, and bookmark any Bolton products ranging from antennas, cables, connectors and adapters to couplers, splitters, and lightning surge protectors.
The Bolton Technical team will be using this new launch as a model to build on a plan to increase sales into the lucrative market in Africa through BoltonTechnicalAfrica.com within the next few months – a site which will serve over a dozen African nations by adding cellular signal boosting systems to the product mix
