CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain solutions provider Bonded Logistics announces that the company has reached the 50th Anniversary milestone. It celebrated the momentous occasion on February 1st with festivities across its facility network, and has big plans to commemorate the golden anniversary throughout the year.
"It is very humbling to realize that we have been in business for 50 years," states Scott Carr, President of Bonded Logistics and second-generation co-owner of the company. "I have to give a lot of the credit to my father and mother who had the foresight to start the company in the first place. They set the standard with how it should be run, how we treated our people, and the dedication we needed to show to our clients. As we have built on that foundation, we've seen substantial growth over the past 20 years, more than doubled our locations, and more than tripled our footprint."
Founded by Jim and Robin Carr, the company began as Bonded Distribution after the couple purchased Terminal Bonded Warehouse in Charlotte, NC in 1972. What started out with one building and five employees providing outsourced warehousing services along the East Coast quickly turned into multiple locations with over 100 employees and a coast-to-coast reach. Scott Carr and Barbara (Carr) Woodall, who had both worked at the company since the early days alongside their parents, took over ownership in 2001 and renamed the company Bonded Logistics to better reflect the addition of contract packaging and transportation divisions.
"This company wouldn't be where it is today without the foundation our parents built," says Woodall, Executive Vice President of Bonded Logistics. "Even after they retired, they continued to offer advice on how my brother and I ran the business. And there have been so many great employees, both past and present, that have significantly influenced the company. Our employee's dedication and commitment to helping make sure Bonded stayed true to its core values and golden rule principle have made huge impacts. Without those team members this milestone would not be possible, so we thank them for all that they have done."
Today, Bonded Logistics operates 10 buildings and 2.4 million sq. ft. of space in the Charlotte region with over 300 employees. It focuses on providing customized supply chain solutions for global brands across a wide variety of industries such as food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer goods products. The mission remains the same as when the company was established, to create lasting partnerships with clients through service excellence, teamwork, and innovation.
"The company has a lot to look forward to as we celebrate our golden anniversary," adds Scott Carr. "All three divisions finished off 2021 with a lot of momentum and those trends look to continue. The concept of becoming a single-source supply chain solution for our clients continues to be a main focus for the entire business. We also want to continue to make a positive impact on the people that come to work here every day. Whether that's instilling our company core values or through our inreach and outreach initiatives, we are blessed to have an opportunity to make a difference."
Bonded Logistics plans to commemorate its 50th Anniversary throughout 2022 on their digital platforms, with several events, and through advertising. To join in the celebration, visit http://www.bondedlogistics.com or follow the company across its social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
