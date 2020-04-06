NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BondIT, an independent portfolio construction technology provider for fixed income, today announced the ramping up of its remote working features to support portfolio managers and financial advisors working from home. The BondIT team of 30 engineers are engaged and ready to consult and to support any financial institution or advisory firm looking to streamline its fixed income portfolio construction and proposal technology's remote capabilities.
COVID-19's nationwide lockdowns have forced countless portfolio managers and financial advisors to work remotely – many for the first time – stretching the limits of fintech into a new, remote light. Portfolio managers' portfolio construction and optimization technology are primarily from legacy providers that lack the agility to adapt to this new working environment. At the same time, financial advisors face a period of heightening client communications that require an ability to display proposed fixed income portfolios to clients virtually.
To support these portfolio managers and financial advisors during this turbulent time, BondIT is offering free consultations and trial period of its scalable portfolio construction platform. With BondIT, users remote working can:
- Assign and share investment portfolios across their businesses in any geography, enabling them to collaborate on ideas together and to re-route work, based on resource availability
- Utilize intelligent algorithms to automate a manager's process to rebalance or optimize portfolios, based on market changes, without the need for manual user inputs
- Configure the BondIT system to run or adjust portfolios automatically based on manager-defined events or at set times throughout the day, creating an automated workflow that can review and optimize portfolios in step with the needs of managers and investors alike
- Produce controlled client proposals and reports
"The importance of a portfolio manager and financial advisor's work increases with each passing day as we all navigate this pandemic and its economic impact," said Etai Ravid, CEO of BondIT. "At BondIT, we recognize the need for fintech to be nimble and agile in this time to support the evolving needs of our users. Since day one, our platform has been built in collaboration with our clients to fulfil their needs, and our team of engineers has the capacity to help even more institutions. We are proud to be able to offer trial use of our platform and consultations to help our industry adapt and excel during these times."
Since its product launch in 2018, BondIT has grown to support leading fixed income asset managers, with 35 employees worldwide. BondIT's scalable portfolio construction platform is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and professional services. The platform fulfils the demands of portfolio managers (PMs) at large institutions for intuitive and efficient portfolio construction and analysis technology that mirrors the PM workflow, as well as the financial advisor's demand for fixed income portfolio proposal generation that both simplifies and elevates advisor/client engagement around fixed income.
