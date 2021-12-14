IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BookDeal is an e-commerce company based in Irvine, California. It is the first book buying e-commerce platform built for college students. BookDeal helps college students sell their previously used textbooks safely and easily. As opposed to college campus bookstores, BookDeal helps students earn more money from their books, even older editions that may not be accepted at other book trade-in locations.
BookDeal is now providing an innovative BookDeal Guarantee to protect customers in the process of selling their used books. With the BookDeal Guarantee, customers are guaranteed to receive the entire quantity of the agreed-upon payment in a timely manner. This guarantee protects customers from buyers who do not follow through with the quoted payment or do not pay the entire amount. Rather than the customer having to work this out directly with the buyer, BookDeal takes the hassle out of the process and ensures the transaction is completed efficiently.
In the event that the customer is unsatisfied with the transaction, the customer can report the problem, and BookDeal's team will work diligently to determine whether the original quote is still eligible. The eligibility of the quote depends upon whether or not the client has followed the Selling Guidelines. If all Selling Guidelines have been followed, BookDeal will ensure that the customer is paid for the eligible amount.
"The BookDeal Guarantee gives customers peace of mind when they sell books through our platform," said a representative of BookDeal. "Customers no longer have to worry about not being paid fully for the books they sell. When selling through BookDeal, customers are guaranteed to get the amount quoted for the books they choose to sell."
If the customer is unsatisfied with the payment received, requesting the original quote is simple. At the "Your Orders" page on BookDeal, customers will find a place to report a problem and request the BookDeal Guarantee. Every transaction completed following the selling guidelines is eligible for the BookDeal Guarantee.
To learn more about the BookDeal Guarantee, go to: https://www.bookdeal.com/BookDeal-Guarantee.php.
Media Contact
Jae Y. Kim, BookDeal, 1 877-266-5114, marketing@bookdeal.com
SOURCE BookDeal