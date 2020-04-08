NORWALK, Conn., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) ("Booking Holdings") announced today the commencement of an offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "Convertible Notes") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Booking Holdings expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Convertible Notes are first issued, up to an additional $112.5 million principal amount of Convertible Notes.
The Convertible Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Booking Holdings, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on May 1, 2025, unless earlier repurchased or converted. In certain circumstances and during specified periods, the Convertible Notes may be converted into cash up to their principal amount, and into shares of Booking Holdings common stock or cash at Booking Holdings' election for the conversion value above the principal amount, if any. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Convertible Notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.
Booking Holdings intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, including the repayment, at maturity or upon conversion prior thereto, of its 0.35% Convertible Senior Notes due June 2020 and its 0.90% Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021.
Booking Holdings also announced today by separate press release that it has commenced an SEC-registered public offering of one or more series of senior notes (the "Senior Notes"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Senior Notes. No assurance can be made that the offering of the Senior Notes will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all. The completion of the offering of Convertible Notes is not contingent on the consummation of the offering of the Senior Notes, and the completion of the offering of the Senior Notes is not contingent on the consummation of the offering of the Convertible Notes.
The offer and sale of the Convertible Notes and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the Convertible Notes and any such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Convertible Notes or any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Convertible Notes or any such shares in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale, or solicitation would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated terms of the Convertible Notes and the Senior Notes, the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering of Convertible Notes and the proposed offering of the Senior Notes and the intended use of the proceeds. These forward-looking statements reflect our views regarding current expectations and projections about future events and conditions and are based on currently available information. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the Risk Factors identified in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, as updated by other reports we file with the SEC; therefore, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecast in any such forward-looking statements. Expressions of future goals and expectations and similar expressions, including "may," "will," "should," "could," "aims," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "targets," and "continue," reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, readers should carefully review the reports and documents we file or furnish from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. We may not consummate the proposed offering described in this press release and, if the proposed offering is consummated, cannot provide any assurances regarding the final terms of the offer or the Convertible Notes or our ability to effectively apply the net proceeds as described above. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands - Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.