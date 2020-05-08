NORWALK, Conn., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that, in connection with any conversion of its outstanding 0.35% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 on or after March 15, 2020, Booking has elected to pay cash in lieu of 100% of the deliverable shares otherwise issuable upon such conversion (i.e., the "Cash Percentage" is 100%).

About Booking Holdings Inc.
 Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel & related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 225 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com.

