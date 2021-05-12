NORWALK, Conn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel and Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking virtually at the J.P. Morgan's 49th Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on May 24, 2021 at 10:15 am ET.
A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.
About Booking Holdings Inc.
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary brands: Booking.com, Priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com.
