WOODBURY, N.Y., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech industry leader, Bookkeeper360 is helping small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak. If the coronavirus is impacting your business, you can receive free advice from their CPAs and business advisors. Assistance is available for all small businesses with operations within the United States, and you do not need to be an existing Bookkeeper360 client.
"It is devastating to see the impact the COVID-19 virus is having on small businesses. Bookkeeper360 can advise on ways to manage cash flow and the latest Government assistance programs available to business owners. Our team is standing by and ready to help."
Nick Pasquarosa
Founder and CEO of Bookkeeper360
About Bookkeeper360
Bookkeeper360 is an accounting platform for startups and growth-stage businesses. The solution manages real-time bookkeeping, back-office, payroll, and tax compliance and provides financial insights for business owners to make data-driven decisions.
Bookkeeper360's 100% United States-based team is trusted by thousands of small businesses nationwide and has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero's Top Partner of the Year award and ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for the past two years. Bookkeeper360 is considered a trailblazer in the industry and has been published in Forbes, Accounting Today, Business Insider, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets. For more information, visit bookkeeper360.com or call (800) 478-5082.
