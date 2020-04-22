WOODBURY, N.Y., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last two months, fintech industry leader Bookkeeper360 has been helping US small businesses during the COVID-19 shut down by offering free information and tools through their online Small Business Resource Center. Today, thousands of small business owners have utilized this information to help keep their business afloat.
In an effort to help small businesses get back on track post-COVID-19, Bookkeeper360 has teamed up with Grade My Business to provide a free Business Bootcamp.
"The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating on small businesses and at Bookkeeper360 we have seen it firsthand. We are excited to launch this new free bootcamp to help businesses get back on track and through these difficult times."
- Nick Pasquarosa, Founder and CEO of Bookkeeper360
After a free registration, business owners will receive a Business Report Card from Grade My Business. The Business Report Card provides business owners feedback on how their business is performing by grading their business based on six key areas: Finance, Operations, Sales/Marketing, Management, Culture and Self-assessment.
In addition to the Business Report Card, the small business resource center includes a self-paced Business Roadmap video series to help business owners implement changes to their businesses. The resource center also offers a Paycheck Protection Loan repayment calculator and free trial for Xero, a cloud-based accounting software.
"Small businesses need the most help right now and this video series will set them up for success and stability now, and for the future."
- Darren Cioffi, Cofounder of Grade My Business
To register for free, head to bookkeeper360.com/bootcamp.
About Bookkeeper360
Bookkeeper360 is an accounting platform for startups and growth-stage businesses. The solution manages real-time bookkeeping, back-office, payroll, and tax compliance and provides financial insights for business owners to make data-driven decisions.
Bookkeeper360's 100% United States-based team is trusted by thousands of small businesses nationwide and has been recognized as a two-time winner of Xero's Top Partner of the Year award and ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for the past two years. Bookkeeper360 is considered a trailblazer in the industry and has been published in Forbes, Accounting Today, Business Insider, CPA Practice Advisor, and other editorial outlets. For more information, visit bookkeeper360.com or call (800) 478-5082.
About Grade My Business
Grade My Business is a digital matchmaking system connecting businesses with prescreened, business professionals who can help them accomplish their business goals.
For the last 30 years, the founding members of Grade My Business have coached small businesses and Fortune 500 companies alike on how to optimize and scale their businesses. Now they've taken their business expertise and created a system to help match more business owners than ever with the right professionals, so their ability to help is not limited by what they can do themselves.
The entire Grade My Business process starts with a simple quiz that business owners can complete in 5-10 minutes, which provides them with a free Business Report Card upon completion containing valuable feedback they can put to use immediately. Access the quiz at bookkeeper360.com/bootcamp.
