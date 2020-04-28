SUWANEE, Ga., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookkeepers.com and The Freelance Bookkeeper today announced the merger of their business operations. The businesses will operate under the brand Bookkeepers.com.
Founded in 2008 by Bookkeeping Professional Gabrielle Fontaine, The Freelance Bookkeeper was first formed as a blog, as a result of numerous requests from fellow bookkeepers who wanted to work totally virtually.
With a focus on marketing, business operations and working virtually, The Freelance Bookkeeper offers courses, communities, and masterminds that have served over 9,000 women and men in the bookkeeping profession.
The Freelance Bookkeeper regularly publishes articles, runs live web classes, and offers online training programs. Gabrielle is a guest speaker on podcasts and accounting technology conferences internationally.
Said Fontaine, "The mission of The Freelance Bookkeeper (TFB) has always been to inspire independent bookkeeping professionals to create their own brand of freedom with a business that leverages online technology. Our ultimate success results when we bring our critical skills to our clients on a win-win basis, whether they're around the block or across the country."
She continued: "That's why I'm super excited to be joining forces with Bookkeepers.com. It just makes sense! Our goals are perfectly aligned and together we can do even more to support bookkeepers no matter where they are on their path to real success."
Founded in 2015 by Ben Robinson, Bookkeepers.com helps individuals to start, grow and scale their bookkeeping businesses. With an emphasis on online training and support, Bookkeepers.com seeks to grow an army of what Ben calls the "21st Century Bookkeeper."
According to Ben, "Bookkeepers of old, who focused solely on the past, are a dying profession. The 21st Century Bookkeeper uses their expertise to help their client see the path forward into prosperity and financial success."
Bookkeepers.com offers a range of courses from beginner to expert, has the largest online community of virtual bookkeeping professionals, founded the Digital Bookkeepers Association (DBA), and hosts the I Love Bookkeeping podcast.
Both Ben and Gabrielle share a vision of elevating the role and the status of today's professional bookkeeper. Uniting these two businesses will accelerate turning their vision into a reality.
Ben added, "We are thrilled to join forces with Gabrielle and The Freelance Bookkeeper. We are in a strong position to serve virtual bookkeeping professionals with even more training and educational products."
More information about the training and education products that Bookkeepers.com offers can be found at the company website: https://bookkeepers.com.
