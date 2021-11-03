CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the U.S. Small Business Administration there are more than 11 million small business owners over age 50. And Jeff Williams, CEO of Bizstarters.com, knows that many of these entrepreneurs struggle to find a peer group where they can share concerns, problems and great ideas.
"My coaches and I have been providing business startup and growth coaching to boomer clients for more than 28 years," says Williams. "I know from our clients' input that many would like to network and learn with their fellow boomer business owners, but many networking and lead swapping groups tend to be most interested in attracting younger participants. I have launched a private Facebook Group, Boomer Biz Zone, to permit over-50 business owners to join learning groups and network with their peers".
Applicants to join Boomer Biz Zone are screened before they are granted access to the group. "The private group structure allows us to assure we attract group members who will share their experience and eagerly use our experience to grow their businesses more profitably", notes Williams.
Members of Boomer Biz Zone have access to a full range of support services including management skills training via Zoom-based webinars and digital courses, first-person presentations by successful boomer business owners, and regularly held online sharing events. There is no cost to join Boomer Biz Zone.
Interested individuals can learn more about the group and apply to join at http://www.bizstarters.com/facebook-group.
Media Contact
Jeff Williams, Bizstarters.com, 1 8473054626, jeff@bizstarters.com
SOURCE Bizstarters.com