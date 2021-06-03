TIBURON, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Boomtown, the customer experience management company, announced the general availability of their new flagship CXM platform, CXMEngine. CXMEngine starts where CRM systems end, enabling enterprises to orchestrate customer journeys across existing systems seamlessly. The result is an end-to-end solution that helps enterprises increase NPS and drive lifetime customer revenue by deepening relationships.
Forrester predicts that digital customer service interactions will increase by 40% in 2021, and yet industry surveys continue to find that upwards of 77% of brands struggle to create a cohesive journey across channels and devices. Even as enterprises prioritize customer experience management, cross-enterprise complexity and legacy systems continue to imperil CX projects. CXMEngine was designed from the ground up to unify these disparate enterprise systems, even across partner organizations, giving CX professionals the visibility and control they need to deliver exceptional experiences.
"Speaking with enterprises, we saw an intense need for a platform that could help companies seamlessly deliver incredible customer experiences. The fact is, today's CRM platforms are remarkably powerful, but they can't do everything," said Alfred 'Chip' Kahn IV, CEO and founder of Boomtown. "CXMEngine was purpose-built for the realities of today's enterprise IT environments. In doing so, we ensure the technology delivers real business value: customer retention, satisfaction, and above all else, experiences that drive growth."
CXMEngine includes pre-built CRM integrations, experience management and visibility tools, as well as knowledge delivery and integrated communication solutions. By utilizing AI, CXMEngine ensures contextually accurate information is instantly available to customers and agents whenever they need it. CXMEngine also has pre-built integrations with critical systems in every major industry, including Fiserv for financial institutions. As customer expectations for great digital experiences skyrocket, CXMEngine is the fastest way to take control of the entire customer journey without getting bogged down in custom system integration projects.
By leveraging CXMEngine, enterprises can improve customer retention and lift customer satisfaction. Boomtown's CXMEngine helps enterprises execute excellent customer experiences so that businesses can retain their customers for a lifetime and inspire them to become brand promoters.
Key features of CXMEngine include:
Customer Journey Orchestration
- Based on enterprise-defined inputs, CXMEngine creates ideal journey states that personalize interactions and intelligently route inquiries to the right product expert or relationship owner.
AI-Powered Knowledge Delivery
- CXMEngine's AI uses context about your customer, matched with other customers with similar product configurations, to deliver solutions directly to internal teams.
Comprehensive Experience Management and Visibility Tools
- CXMEngine provides a detailed log of customer status and all interaction events across the enterprise for a holistic view of a customer by product so that the next interaction can pick up exactly where the last one ended.
Pre-built CRM integrations
- CXMEngine integrates with all major CRM platforms, including Salesforce, Twilio, Microsoft, and many more.
Integrated Communication Solutions
- CXMEngine meets customers where they work and through their preferred medium while unifying all communication contextually.
CXMEngine has already been rolled out to Boomtown's existing customers, reaching over 1 million customers across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. CXMEngine now powers customer experience management for customers in industries ranging from Financial Services to Healthcare, Retail and Hospitality. The company recently announced deployment of CXMEngine with KeyBank, and continues to expand its footprint globally.
To learn more about CXMEngine and to schedule a demo, please visit: https://www.goboomtown.com/
About Boomtown
Boomtown is the customer experience management company. We help enterprises and their partner ecosystems deliver exceptional customer experiences with complete visibility and precise control.
Our CXMEngine includes pre-built CRM connectors, experience orchestration and automation tools, as well as knowledge delivery and integrated communication solutions in one seamless platform.
The world's largest businesses trust our technology because it has been tested and proven in the most complex and secure business environments. Customer experience professionals choose us because we deliver simplicity at massive scale, streamlining CXM efforts at every customer touchpoint.
Founded in 2014, Boomtown is made up of dedicated CXM experts and technologists. We are headquartered in Tiburon, California, and backed by NYCA Partners, Telstra Ventures, Capital One Ventures, and Commerce Ventures.
To learn more and to join the enterprises delivering exceptional experiences to over 1.6 million customers with Boomtown, please visit: http://www.goboomtown.com
Boomtown. Customer Experience Delivered.
