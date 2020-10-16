- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G now available for $649.99 for customers who switch to Boost Mobile at authorized retailers, or $699.99 for new customers in-store and on Boost Mobile's website - New smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 128GB of storage and front 32MP and rear 12MP ultra-wide cameras - Available on Boost Mobile's Expanded Data Network with 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming and access to faster 5G speeds