- Samsung Galaxy A21 available now on Boost Mobile's website, priced at $199.99 for new Boost customers (retail value: $249.99) - Samsung Galaxy A11 available on Boost Mobile's website starting July 21, priced at $129.99 (retail value: $179.99) - Both phones available on Boost Mobile's new "$hrink-It!" plan, which offers 15GB for $45 per month; monthly rate shrinks by $10 after six on-time payments