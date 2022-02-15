SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BorderX Lab, the leader in cross-border e-commerce, has partnered with END., the UK based retailer, to offer its community of around 20 million global consumers safe and authentic access to END.'s sought-after selection of streetwear, sneakers and lifestyle offerings. The partnership will further help expand END.'s audience on a global scale.
"We're pleased to add END. Clothing, which has been setting the benchmark for cool, to our renowned roster of retail partners and give our community access to collaborations and products previously unavailable in China and elsewhere," says Stephen Owens, global head of account management.
The leading cross-border e-commerce solution for American and European merchants to reach global consumers, BorderX Lab's Beyond is a powerful social media platform combined with a mobile marketplace that recreates the safe, authentic, and high quality shopping experience online while connecting brands directly to consumers.
Through the partnership, for the first time, BorderX Lab's international consumers have access to END.'s coveted collaborations with the likes of Nanamica, Needles, Dickies, Adidas, and Palm Angels and exclusive releases with internationally renowned brands from around the world.
Dual headquartered in Silicon Valley and Shanghai, BorderX Lab has partnered with over 300 American and European brands and retailers, from Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy's to Michael Kors and 24S, and now END. Clothing. In 2022 the leading mobile fashion e-commerce platform introduced the first global marketplace for luxury, sustainable and outlet shopping via an interactive discovery platform at Beyondstyle.us.
About BorderX Lab, Inc.
BorderX Lab, dual-headquartered in Silicon Valley and Shanghai, is the leading cross-border e-commerce solution for American and European merchants to reach global Chinese consumers. BorderX Lab's discovery platform, Beyond, uses curated content, community and AI-based personalization to promote discovery and create demand. BorderX Labs advanced technologies include machine learning and artificial intelligence bots that make global commerce automatic, intelligent and interactive. Investors include Kleiner Perkins, Hillhouse Capital Group, CBC (China Broadband Capital), Welight Capital and iFly Venture Capital. For more information, please visit http://www.borderxlab.com.
