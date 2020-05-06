AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported first quarter results.
First Quarter Highlights:
- U.S. GAAP net sales of $2,279 million, down 11.2% compared with first quarter 2019.
- Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, net sales were down 8.1% compared with first quarter 2019.
- U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.63 per diluted share.
- Excluding the $(0.14) per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adj. net earnings were $0.77 per diluted share.
- U.S. GAAP operating income of $189 million, or 8.3% of net sales.
- Excluding the $45 million of pretax expenses related to non-comparable items, adj. operating income was $234 million. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adj. operating income was 10.3% of net sales.
Financial Results:
The company believes the following table is useful in highlighting non-comparable items that impacted its U.S. GAAP net earnings per diluted share. The company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Earnings per diluted share
$
0.63
$
0.77
Non-comparable items:
Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense
0.10
0.01
Restructuring expense
0.06
0.05
Asset impairment
0.04
—
Unfavorable arbitration loss
—
0.07
Officer stock awards modification
—
0.01
Tax adjustments
(0.06)
0.09
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
0.77
$
1.00
Net sales were $2,279 million for the first quarter 2020, down 11.2% from $2,566 million for the first quarter 2019. Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $129 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared with $160 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019. Adj. net income per share for the first quarter 2020 was $0.77, down from $1.00 for the first quarter 2019. Adj. net income for the first quarter 2020 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.14) per diluted share. Adj. net income for the first quarter 2019 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.23) per diluted share. These items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The impact of foreign currencies decreased net sales by approximately $52 million and decreased net earnings by approximately $0.01 per diluted share for the first quarter 2020 compared with the first quarter 2019. The decline in net earnings is primarily due to the impact of lower revenue.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $263 million for the first three months of 2020 compared with $40 million for the first three months of 2019. Investments in capital expenditures, including tooling outlays, totaled $117 million for the first three months of 2019 and 2020. Balance sheet debt decreased $10 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased by $69 million, at the end of first quarter 2020 compared with the end of 2019.
Engine Segment Results: Engine segment net sales were $1,434 million for the first quarter 2020 compared with $1,598 million for the first quarter 2019. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the divestiture of the thermostat product line, net sales were down 6.4% from the prior year's quarter. Adj. earnings before interest, income taxes and non-controlling interest ("Adj. EBIT") were $208 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, Adj. EBIT was $212 million, down 11.3% from the first quarter of 2019. The decline in Adj. EBIT is primarily due to the impact of lower revenue.
Drivetrain Segment Results: Drivetrain segment net sales were $860 million for the first quarter 2020 compared with $982 million for the first quarter 2019. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, net sales were down 10.6% from the prior year's quarter. Adj. EBIT was $63 million for the first quarter 2020. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, Adj. EBIT was $64 million, down 39.0% from the first quarter 2019. The decline in Adj. EBIT is primarily due to the impact of lower revenue and higher net research and development spending.
Full Year 2020 Guidance: The company is providing updated 2020 full year guidance. This guidance is for BorgWarner as currently consolidated and excludes the potential impact from the acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC, which BorgWarner announced on January 28, 2020. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $7.25 billion to $8.0 billion. This implies a year-over-year decrease in organic sales of 20% to 27%. The company expects its blended light-vehicle market to decline in the range of approximately 25% to 31% in 2020. Due to the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus, global light vehicle production expectations remain volatile. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales by approximately $120 million, primarily due to the depreciation of the Euro, Chinese Renminbi and Korean Won against the U.S. dollar. The divestiture of the thermostat product line decreased year-over-year sales by approximately $30 million. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $530 million to $780 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $300 million.
Liquidity Update: During the first four months of 2020, the company took measures to increase its committed borrowing capacity. On March 13, 2020, the company increased its revolving credit facility to $1,500 million from $1,200 million, and on April 29, 2020, the company entered into a $750 million delayed-draw term loan facility. Additionally, at March 31, 2020 the company had cash balances of $901 million. Given its strong liquidity position, the company believes it will have sufficient liquidity and maintain compliance with all covenants throughout 2020.
At 9:30 a.m. ET today, a brief conference call concerning first quarter 2020 results and guidance will be webcast at: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx.
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.
BorgWarner Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Net sales
$
2,279
$
2,566
Cost of sales
1,832
2,047
Gross profit
447
519
Selling, general and administrative expenses
213
226
Other expense, net
45
29
Operating income
189
264
Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax
(5)
(9)
Interest income
(2)
(3)
Interest expense
12
14
Other postretirement income
(2)
—
Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
186
262
Provision for income taxes
49
91
Net earnings
137
171
Net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest, net of tax
8
11
Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc.
$
129
$
160
Earnings per share — diluted
$
0.63
$
0.77
Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted
206.2
207.1
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays
$
117
$
117
Depreciation and amortization
$
112
$
107
BorgWarner Inc.
Net Sales by Reporting Segment (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Engine
$
1,434
$
1,598
Drivetrain
860
982
Inter-segment eliminations
(15)
(14)
Net sales
$
2,279
$
2,566
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interest ("Adj. EBIT") (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Engine
$
208
$
241
Drivetrain
63
105
Adjusted EBIT
271
346
Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense
21
1
Restructuring expense
15
14
Asset impairment
9
—
Unfavorable arbitration loss
—
14
Officer stock awards modification
—
2
Corporate, including stock-based compensation
37
51
Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax
(5)
(9)
Interest income
(2)
(3)
Interest expense
12
14
Other postretirement income
(2)
—
Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
186
262
Provision for income taxes
49
91
Net earnings
137
171
Net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest, net of tax
8
11
Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc.
$
129
$
160
BorgWarner Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in millions)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
901
$
832
Receivables, net
1,735
1,921
Inventories, net
847
807
Prepayments and other current assets
258
276
Total current assets
3,741
3,836
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,839
2,925
Other non-current assets
2,922
2,941
Total assets
$
9,502
$
9,702
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Notes payable and other short-term debt
$
286
$
286
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,793
1,977
Income taxes payable
45
66
Total current liabilities
2,124
2,329
Long-term debt
1,664
1,674
Other non-current liabilities
850
855
Total BorgWarner Inc. stockholders' equity
4,724
4,706
Noncontrolling interest
140
138
Total equity
4,864
4,844
Total liabilities and equity
$
9,502
$
9,702
BorgWarner Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
OPERATING
Net earnings
$
137
$
171
Depreciation and amortization
112
107
Stock-based compensation expense
10
8
Asset impairment
9
—
Restructuring expense, net of cash paid
2
7
Deferred income tax benefit
(5)
(2)
Tax reform adjustments to provision for income taxes
—
22
Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of dividends received, and other
(4)
6
Net earnings adjusted for non-cash charges to operations
261
319
Changes in assets and liabilities
2
(279)
Net cash provided by operating activities
263
40
INVESTING
Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays
(117)
(117)
Payments for business acquired, net of cash acquired
(2)
(10)
Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges
1
—
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested
—
23
Payments for investments in equity securities
—
(1)
Proceeds from asset disposals and other, net
(2)
1
Net cash used in investing activities
(120)
(104)
FINANCING
Additions to debt, net of debt issuance costs
13
11
Repayments of debt, including current portion
(14)
(26)
Payments for purchase of treasury stock
—
(67)
Payments for stock-based compensation items
(12)
(14)
Dividends paid to BorgWarner stockholders
(35)
(35)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling stockholders
(14)
(22)
Net cash used in financing activities
(62)
(153)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(12)
(5)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
69
(222)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash at beginning of year
832
739
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash at end of period
$
901
$
517
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains information about BorgWarner's financial results which is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures below and in the Financial Results table above. The provision of these comparable GAAP financial measures for 2020 is not intended to indicate that BorgWarner is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors, and banking institutions in their analysis of the company's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measure. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented by BorgWarner may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted Operating Income
The company defines adjusted operating income as operating income adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.
Adjusted Operating Income
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net sales
$
2,279
$
2,566
Gross profit
447
519
Gross margin
19.6
%
20.2
%
Operating income
189
264
Operating margin
8.3
%
10.3
%
Non-comparable items:
Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense
$
21
$
1
Restructuring expense
15
14
Asset impairment
9
—
Unfavorable arbitration loss
—
14
Officer stock awards modification
—
2
Adjusted operating income
$
234
$
295
Adjusted operating margin
10.3
%
11.5
%
Free Cash Flow
The company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and it is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the company's ability to service and repay its debt.
Free Cash Flow Outlook Reconciliation
Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Low
High
Cash Provided By Operating Activities
$
530
$
780
Capital Expenditures
(430)
(480)
Free Cash Flow
$
100
$
300
Key Definitions
The terms below are commonly used by management and investors in assessing ongoing financial performance.
Organic Revenue Change: Revenue change year over year excluding the estimated impact of FX and net M&A.
Market: Light vehicle production weighted for BorgWarner's geographic exposure as estimated by BorgWarner
Outgrowth: BorgWarner's "Organic Revenue Change" vs. change in "Market".