NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Logics, a leader in product lifecycle management solutions that make it easier to bring products to market, announced today the launch of its latest solution, together, in partnership with Buyers Intelligence Group (BIG).
Built on the BOSS Logics enterprise platform, together modernizes the way jewelers conduct appointments, both in person and remotely, through its sophisticated and interactive approach to online retailing. together goes beyond video conferencing, screen sharing, and other piecemeal solutions to more closely replicate an in-person sales meeting, giving retailers a state-of-the-art way to remotely present and sell products, safely and efficiently.
together's personalized experience begins with associates creating email invitations using integrated data mining and filtering technology to target clients, inviting them to a virtual appointment that the client schedules themselves. During these face-to-face appointments, associates showcase their pre-selected assortment of products in a branded, interactive showroom, sharing an experience where client and associate alike can both highlight products, view high-resolution images, and stream media as they navigate around the room. Closely replicating the traditional in-person experience gives the associate the chance to learn about their customer and develop a connection, and gives the customer a purchasing experience reflective of the brand. To finalize the purchase, together provides integrated checkout functionality.
"BOSS Logics has designed and built the best virtual sales tool we have seen," said Abe Sherman, CEO of BIG. "We're honored they chose BIG to partner with on the together project. I'm incredibly excited about the cost-savings and efficiency that together is going to bring to our industry and how it will help reinvigorate the independent jeweler's market position."
The partnership with BIG has enabled BOSS Logics to make full turnkey experiences for leading brands such as David Yurman.
"At BOSS Logics, we build software that actually delivers on its promises of making it easier for customers to sell more, to sell faster, and to sell more cost effectively," said Zach Lipsky, President of BOSS Logics. "together is further proof of that commitment, because it's going to revolutionize how retailers are doing business—not only during COVID-19, but as a new way to remotely sell moving forward."
For more information, including a demonstration of together, visit www.bosslogics.com/together, or watch the explainer video at https://vimeo.com/422835734.
About BOSS Logics
BOSS Logics is a leading provider of product lifecycle solutions designed to simplify, transform, and automate product creation, sales, and management. For over 20 years, BOSS Logics has helped brands such as David Yurman, LAGOS, David Webb, and Alcone Company deliver innovative solutions to their employees and clientele in the quickest and most cost-effective way possible. For more information, visit www.bosslogics.com.
About Buyers Intelligence Group
Buyers Intelligence Group (BIG) designs solutions for the myriad of merchandising challenges facing retail jewelers and manufacturers. BIG utilizes a powerful data analysis tool, Balance to Buy, to help consult with clients and customize their individual experiences and results. Whether you have a single store operation, or a company with dozens of locations, Buyers Intelligence Group has solutions that will help you better understand and control your business. Learn more at https://www.bigjewelers.com/.
Media Contact:
Dwight Millman
212.372.3399 Ext. 105
241292@email4pr.com