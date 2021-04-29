ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOSS Solutions a leading provider of IT Service Management solutions worldwide announced that BOSSDesk the award winning Help Desk Solution on the Cloud is now available On-Premise. The product is designed to ITIL standards, features a modern User Interface, and customizable Service Catalog for improved service delivery and user satisfaction.
BOSSDesk has won numerous awards and the recognition is due to the high ranking from users, a wide range of features, and excellent customer support. BOSSDesk advanced ITSM capabilities includes a comprehensive Help Desk for Ticket Management, a Service Catalog and Self Service Portal to allow easy access for users to request services, Asset Management for total control of the lifecycle of all assets, and comprehensive Dashboards & Reporting for effective management.
"We have always been committed to ensuring that all of our customers are provided with the latest technology and we are proud to announce that BOSSDesk is now available on both Cloud and On-Premise", said Maha Mahadevan, CEO and President of BOSS Solutions. "Companies implementing BOSSDesk can now choose between the on-premise or cloud version with the same advanced capabilities and powerful features. This helps to ensure that BOSSDesk remains the leading ITSM and Help Desk Solution with industry leading features and capabilities that are required to implement best practices in Service Management."
Founded in 1991, BOSS Solutions is a U.S. Company providing brilliantly simple solutions to meet the needs of customers in service management. The company's major product lines are BOSSDesk that provides IT Service Management for both the cloud and on-Premise, and BOSS811 a one call ticket management solution for the damage prevention industry. The company has built a committed customer base by incorporating best practices in the automation of service management processes and the strongest commitment to customer support in the industry. For more information visit http://www.boss-solutions.com or call +1 678.684.1200.
