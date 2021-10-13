BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Ballet ("the Company") today announced the launch of ÜNI, a free, online content hub curated by Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen that features immersive dance films, unexpected collaborations from across the globe, and virtual reality (VR) performances. With ÜNI, Boston Ballet is paving the way into uncharted territory and asking "How can we bring dance to all and break down barriers through the invitation of movement?" Boston Ballet will refresh the content on ÜNI seasonally to regularly engage with new audiences and make ballet more equitable and accessible than ever before -- all you need to enjoy world-class ballet is a connected device and Wi-Fi.
The virtual nature of ÜNI is not simply a passive experience of viewing a filmed stage performance, but instead a dynamic way to feature dance through new and exciting mediums. The ÜNI performances were choreographed specifically for a digital platform and filmed in a way that brings the audience into the performance in an unexpected and unique style. ÜNI widens the appeal of ballet to those who were previously unengaged with the art form or intimidated by the term "ballet" by removing the barriers that have kept a broader audience from participating, such as cost and location.
When selecting choreographers, collaborators, and artists to participate in the development of ÜNI, Boston Ballet focused on highlighting the work of underrepresented voices within the world of dance. ÜNI was born of the idea that dance should be inclusive, welcoming and available to all, and the diverse array of partners that brought this project to life is an extension of that vision.
"Dance is a reaction to so many things in life - we can't separate ourselves from dance," said Mikko Nissinen. "The creation of ÜNI is synonymous with the beginning of a new age in performance art, encouraging all to enjoy the captivating artistic expression of some of the dance world's finest choreographers and performers. We are delighted to provide ballet enthusiasts and newcomers with the next iteration of dance."
ÜNI features performances in VR where viewers are immersed in a multi-sensory experience, enabling them to further connect with the performances. Choreographed to evoke thoughts, emotions and perspectives, audience members that choose to experience ÜNI through virtual reality headsets will find themselves in the center of the Boston Ballet performances.
Meredith (Max) Hodges, Executive Director of Boston Ballet, added "Boston Ballet's ambition and art making know no bounds. Virtual art making is a muscle our Company has built over the past year and the launch of ÜNI is the culmination of that effort. Our reputation for daring, envelope-pushing choreography has brought us to a point where we are ready to evolve how we consume ballet and offer it to audiences in a more inclusive and accessible environment."
Feature performances on ÜNI include:
La Voix Humaine | Dutch choreographer Nanine Linning's La Voix Humaine explores human emotions as well as aspects of cultural history and social criticism
Zoom In | Filmed for a 360-degree view, the dancers surround you with impressive and bold movements, choreographed by Ken Ossola
Petal | Choreographed by Helen Pickett, the intimate, virtual reality performance of Petal invites you in with exploding bright colors and exciting choreography
To experience the online ÜNI platform in its entirety, click here.
Boston Ballet collaborated with Denise Korn, ÜNI Design Director and Strategic Advisor, and the Gensler Boston brand team to develop the ÜNI brand identity and design of the ÜNI website.
