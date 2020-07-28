BOSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Curriculum Associates an honoree in its annual 2020 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors.
The Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities — a feat that is even more important during times of turmoil and crisis like we have experienced in 2020.
"During a year filled with unprecedented events and change, it's incredible to think that the Boston Business Journal's Corporate Charitable Contributors list is the largest we have ever compiled. These companies give back at least $100,000 to the local community, and now we are in a time when giving back and helping one another is more important than ever," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "These philanthropic companies prioritize the welfare of our communities, and we are excited to be able to honor them."
This year 107 companies — a record number — have qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities and social-service nonprofits last year. The honorees this year include companies from health care, technology, financial and professional services, retail, professional sports and more. This year's list grew by two honorees compared with last year.
Curriculum Associates is a deeply philanthropic company with a founding commitment to improve the world of education. Its more than 50-year dedication to long-term thinking has driven remarkable growth, resulting in the company increasing in size by sevenfold since 2012. A company committed to serving classrooms and the community in which it operates, Curriculum Associates creates world-class instructional and assessment materials that help students and teachers succeed. Today, the company is leading the adoption of print and digital curriculum for nearly 30 percent of all K–8 students nationwide, serving approximately 10 million students and more than 400,000 educators across all 50 states.
"Service and giving have always been core to our company's identity, and we're honored to again be recognized for our efforts to support the Boston-area community," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "The current health crisis has only strengthened our resolve to do all we can to support educators, students, and families both locally and nationally, and we are proud to join this year's honorees who share our continued commitment to philanthropy during these uncertain times."
Top corporate contributors such as Curriculum Associates, which in many instances include corporations and their charitable foundations, will be honored at the BBJ's 15th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on Sept. 10, a celebration of honorees that will be virtual to ensure everyone's health and safety.
For more information on the event and how to register to attend, click here.
About Curriculum Associates
Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.
About the Boston Business Journal
The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.