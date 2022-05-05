Leader in Cloud-Native Data Protection Software Seeks Talented Enterprise Software Professionals Who Thrive on Building New Businesses
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has named Trilio to its 2022 Best Places to Work—the BBJ's exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.
The 80 companies honored in BJJ's 2022 Best Places to Work range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate and more.
"We are so glad to be able to celebrate this year's Best Places to Work in person. These companies signify teamwork, retention, engagement and trust with co-workers and senior leaders. Together they create a dynamic, innovative place where people want to work and grow," said Carolyn Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.
"Trilio operates in an exciting sector of tech at the intersection of cloud infrastructure and app development. The work we do to provide innovative solutions for data protection and management plays an important role in our software-driven world. Professionals who thrive on building businesses in new markets will find this an exciting and rewarding place to work," said David Safaii, CEO of Trilio. "Our team also appreciates Trilio's culture of collaboration and teamwork—we're always learning from each other, our customers, partners and the broader cloud-native community. Knowing that this recognition comes from our employees' own evaluations challenges us to keep our commitment to making Trilio a great place to work."
Trilio is positioned as a leader in one of the hottest segments of IT infrastructure—cloud-native computing and Kubernetes. Kubernetes containers are a popular open source orchestration system for automating software development of cloud-native applications. IDC predicts that by 2024 net-new production-grade cloud-native apps will increase to 70% of all apps created, up from just 10% in 2020.
Trilio provides data protection and management software to help IT and DevOps organizations manage and protect cloud-native applications developed using Kubernetes or living in OpenStack clouds. The TrilioVault platform is designed to help customers using any Kubernetes distribution, any cloud and any storage to build resilient infrastructure. This helps customers meet compliance requirements and exceed key business objectives including:
- Meeting Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for application and data availability
- Avoiding data loss due to planned or unplanned outages
- Building Disaster Recovery (DR) strategies and plans
- Migrating applications across infrastructure to improve cost and performance
- Recovering applications and data in the event of a ransomware attack
Trilio launched its innovative TrilioVault for Kubernetes software in 2020, which is on its way to becoming the most trusted cloud-native data protection platform in the market. Today, hundreds of customers across the globe in telecom, defense, automotive and financial services trust TrilioVault as their backup and recovery platform. For the second year in a row, Trilio was named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Kubernetes Data Protection and a recent IDC report profiled Trilio's expansion.
*Trilio Team Thrives on Building, Innovation and Collaboration*
Founded in 2013, Trilio started as a decentralized team and has since expanded into a global organization with employees in seven countries. Trilio looks to attract talented individuals who are "builders" and innovators that enjoy creating new products, programs and processes from the ground up and who share fundamental values of teamwork, collaboration and transparency. Trilio identifies and recruits talented professionals fitting this mold, both in Massachusetts and around the globe.
***For more information about career opportunities at Trilio, visit https://trilio.io/careers/***
Trilio has established a culture that nurtures professional growth and continuous learning by encouraging training courses and community engagement and sharing knowledge with each other and our customers who are on the same cloud-native journey. Ultimately, Trilio equips its staff with in-demand IT skills that provide growth opportunities both now and in the future.
Trilio invests in the wellness of its employees, paying 100% of the premiums for medical, dental and vision coverage for both employees and their dependents. Trilio also funds medical deductibles through contributions to an employee's Health Savings Accounts (HSA).
The company has embraced employee-suggested programs such as quarterly community outreach and volunteering, a "Women of Trilio" employee resource group, and "Summer Fridays."
*About the BJJ Best Places to Work*
The 181 businesses that met the criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits.
Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 499 employees) and extra-large (500 or more).
The Best Places to Work celebration will be held in-person on June 16 at the Boston Park Plaza from 5:30pm – 8:30pm. The special publication will appear in the June 17 weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal.
The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals.
*About Trilio*
Trilio is a leader in cloud-native data protection for Kubernetes, OpenStack and Red Hat Virtualization environments. Our TrilioVault technology is trusted by cloud infrastructure operators and developers for backup and recovery, migration and application mobility. Customers in telecom, defense, automotive and financial services leverage TrilioVault to recover from disasters, migrate workloads, move workloads to new infrastructure and migrate to new software distributions. Trilio.io, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Cristin Connelly Zegers, Cathey Communications for Trilio, 404-931-6752, cristin@cathey.co
SOURCE Trilio