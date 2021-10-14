BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum will celebrate STEM Week 2021 (October 18-22) with a full week of FREE virtual STEAM experiences for elementary school students, culminating on Saturday, October 23, when it is proud to host the CreatedBy Festival with makers from around the Boston community.
Massachusetts STEM Week is an effort to boost the interest, awareness, and ability for all learners to envision themselves in STEM education and employment opportunities and compliment the formal instruction happening in the Commonwealth beyond STEM Week. The Museum will continue its annual support of STEM Week engagement for elementary school learners and their educators by offering virtual learning experiences every day of STEM Week (October 18-22), at 10:00am and 1:00pm ET. These 45-minute live virtual events, broadcasted directly into elementary school classrooms, will be offered by Museum staff, Girlstart, Scratch, Tinkercad, Brandeis Maker Lab, ModVic Steampunk, Russian School of Math, and more! Teachers, school administrators, and parent/guardians can find full details and register for FREE by following this link. Each live virtual STEAM event would simply require the classroom or household to have a projector, smart board, or display device to broadcast the Zoom experiences.
Massachusetts STEM Week ends with the hands-on CreatedBy Festival celebrating the inspirational work of local artists, technologists, innovators, and creative do-ers! This year's event hosts a carefully curated group of exhibitors and partners, including Artisan's Asylum, New England FIRST, Brandeis Maker Lab, and more!
The CreatedBy Festival is an important part of Mass STEM Week that is specifically geared towards a younger age - older elementary school aged kids and their families. Boston Children's Museum draws on its long tradition and history of STEAM innovation in service of children and families exploring, experimenting, and learning together. The CreatedBy Festival is an exciting new way to connect outside the walls of the Museum and a testament to how technology can bring us all together.
The CreatedBy Festival brings together Boston's technology innovators, designers, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, artists, crafters, students, and more, and introduces them to the many adults and children that attend. It is an opportunity for the creators that make Boston an international leader in innovation to share their work and inspire the next generation of visionaries to go out and change the world.
"It is a gift to partner with such talented, enthusiastic advocates for STEAM education and creativity – they really care about inspiring others and sharing what they do," said Neil Tembulkar, Director of Strategic Initiatives. "Boston Children's Museum is again planting a flag in the ground as a hub for local innovators to engage with younger families in a meaningful way. The return of the CreatedBy Festival is yet another example of the Museum's resilience and commitment to hosting opportunities for families to play, explore, and discover the world and themselves. Visitors to the CreatedBy Festival will be excited to hear that all their favorite exhibits are open during the Festival with dozens of bonus hands-on activities, show-and-tells, and demonstrations all for the price of a regular admissions ticket!"
The CreatedBy Festival in collaboration with Mass STEM Week and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston, as well as partners Artisan's Asylum, Brandeis Maker Lab, and New England FIRST. Artisan's Asylum will be offering a variety of maker showcases and hands-on activities. Brandeis Maker Lab will host a 3D photogrammetry activity, creating 3D scans of visitors. New England FIRST will invite local robotics teams to share their robots and their stories.
Autodesk and MathWorks are CreatedBy Festival sponsors. With their support, Boston Children's Museum has been able to meaningfully engage a diverse variety of learners and community groups. Corporations interested in sponsoring the CreatedBy Festival should email info@BostonChildrensMuseum.org
The CreatedBy e-Festival will inspire anyone who likes to try new things, imagine, and create! The CreatedBy Festival shares the creative endeavors of local makers, artists, technologists, innovators, scientists, performers, and everyday humans that do cool things! CreatedBy Festival is yet more evidence that in 2021, technology can continue to connect us and allow us to share our experiences.
Due to timed ticketing and capacity-driven attendance, advance online tickets are required. To reserve your CreatedBy Festival tickets, please click here.
For additional information, please visit http://www.createdbyfestival.org
