BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, continues to expand its leadership team, with key hires in account management and business development. These new additions to the team will help Boston Digital continue to grow and deliver strategic and comprehensive digital marketing solutions to leading brands in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical devices, tech, finance, higher education and consumer goods. Boston Digital welcomes these leaders to its team:
Ani Jigarjian, Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development
With an extensive agency marketing background, Ani has worn many hats – from brand strategy, to demand generation, to business development. She has always been laser focused on creating customized marketing activity to drive lead generation. In her role as Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development, Ani will provide strategic direction through interaction with the senior team, acting as an advisor and thought leadership partner. She is responsible for identifying growth opportunities and overseeing marketing campaigns and business development initiatives to help Boston Digital continue its growth trajectory.
Megan Marston, Senior Director of Project Management
Megan joins Boston Digital as the Senior Director of Project Management, overseeing the Project Management capability at Boston Digital. She has a long history of experience in the digital space. As a certified Scrum Master, Megan knows how to lead complex digital projects, with attention to detail and a focus on continual process improvement. In her new role, Megan will bring together both Boston Digital and client teams to ensure quality execution across all Boston Digital projects. Her focus is on world-class delivery and ensuring client delight.
Meghan Ward, Senior Director, Account Management
Meghan joins Boston Digital as a key leader of the Account Services team and acts as the agency's primary client liaison. Prior to joining Boston Digital, Meghan spent seven years at Digitas where she was most recently a VP of Account Management. A born problem solver with a knack for building relationships, she encourages her team to immerse themselves in the client's world to better understand their perspective. Meghan's studio art degree colors her creative thinking while a client-first mentality means she strives to enhance every deliverable. When she's not championing her clients' goals, Meghan spends time sailing, skiing, cooking, and playing with her Irish Setter puppy, River.
Lily Hanlon, Associate Account Director
Lily joins Boston Digital as an Associate Account Director, partnering and collaborating with clients of all industries to not only develop innovative solutions to their unique digital goals, but also to help craft their digital roadmaps and strategies. Prior to joining Boston Digital, Lily spent 3.5 years at a global digital advertising agency, working on rebrand initiatives, site redesigns, paid campaigns, and rapid response crisis communications. Lily is passionate about creative optimization and translating a brand's mission and customer goals into a compelling, holistic digital ecosystem.
"I'm delighted to welcome these new members to our team," said Boston Digital president and CEO, Peter Prodromou. "We are focused on attracting clients who are looking to challenge the digital model with breakthrough products and services, and delivering transformational results. These new team members will help ensure we achieve these goals, as Boston Digital continues to lead with its vision and exceptional delivery of brand work."
Boston Digital
Boston Digital has been delivering transformative digital marketing for 20 years. We believe digital excellence starts with brand discovery and deep dive research, leading to a breakthrough website that ignites brilliant digital marketing strategy. Boston Digital helps brands — from consumer products and life sciences to higher education, financial services, and tech — create a holistic digital ecosystem that connects brands to their key target groups, while strengthening their competitive edge. http://www.bostondigital.com.
Media Contact
Alexandra Carroll, Boston Digital, +1 9788860305, acarroll@bostondigital.com
SOURCE Boston Digital