BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency, announced that they have been awarded a platinum Hermes Creative Award for their work with client Valley Bank. The Hermes Creative Awards recognize creative professionals going above and beyond to produce digital content with eye-catching imagery and powerful storytelling. Boston Digital is beyond thrilled that they were able to bring the Valley brand to life, through a collaborative social strategy, and award-winning creative.
"Anytime our work is recognized on behalf of a client is a good day," said Boston Digital president and CEO, Peter Prodromou. "While we are thrilled to be honored ourselves, the more important thing is that we are doing work that is making a difference for Valley Bank. We thank them for letting us do this important work for them."
Valley Bank and Boston Digital worked together to develop a new online personality for the brand. They built a robust strategy, and created thumb-stopping content that was in line with their core brand pillars. To achieve Valley Bank's marketing goals, Boston Digital had to engineer a social solution that would get followers and keep them interested.
Partnering to Build a Robust Social Presence
The agency started off by crafting a clever Facebook ad campaign to further optimize their best-performing channel, launching fun, humorous creative that helped their page gain 18,000 followers and 8,000 likes. The next priority was to build an engaging organic presence for Valley Bank across Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn by crafting an overall strategy focused on refreshing Valley Bank's brand personality, and creating relatable and snackable content.
The robust and thoughtful social strategy saw incredible organic results across Valley Bank's social media channels within a year. Boston Digital focused on increasing brand awareness by shining a spotlight on Valley Bank's leadership team, and by showcasing their involvement in the community to keep the brand top of mind for consumers, and developing new ways to engage followers.
"Valley Bank is honored to receive a Hermes Award," said Katherine Paratore, Valley's VP of Social Media. "Valley Bank has a trusting and collaborative partnership with our agency, and we enjoy seeing the work they do to engage our social media followers and attract new target audiences via innovative social media creative and strategic brand-enhancing social media campaigns."
About Valley Bank
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to http://www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.
About Boston Digital
Boston Digital has been delivering transformative digital marketing for over 20 years. We believe digital excellence starts with brand discovery and deep-dive research, leading to a breakthrough website that ignites a brilliant digital marketing strategy. Boston Digital helps brands — from consumer products and life sciences to higher education, financial services, and tech — create a holistic digital ecosystem that connects brands to their key target groups while strengthening their competitive edge. http://www.bostondigital.com.
