WALTHAM, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its exclusive early adopter program, Boston Dynamics, a world leader in mobile manipulation robots, today announced a partnership with Vinsa, a leader in customized computer vision solutions. Through the collaboration, Vinsa's Intelligence Models can help bring new visual AI use cases to Spot, Boston Dynamics' quadruped robotic platform, as well as other robotics using visual AI.
When combined with state-of-the-art robotics such as Spot, Vinsa's Intelligence Models can be deployed in as little as 30-45 days, and realize incremental ROI by reducing operational costs. Examples include automating labor-intensive tasks such as reading analog gauges, performing facility inspections, detecting anomalies on a manufacturing production line, and monitoring equipment and people to improve safety and maintain optimal machine performance.
"Partnering with Vinsa for this type of software solution enables Spot users to derive meaningful insights from data collected by the robot," said Michael Perry, Vice President of Business Development for Boston Dynamics.
Since launching in January 2020, Vinsa has been building visual intelligence solutions that improve safety and security, uncover new efficiencies, manage quality control, and enhance guest experience. Vinsa's patented technology keeps models accurate over time, even as situations change. The South Florida-based startup specializes in utilities, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and retail.
"It's been great working with Boston Dynamics, a true industry pioneer, as part of their early adopter program," said Daniel Bruce, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer for Vinsa. "Deploying our solution to customers through this world-class partnership allows Vinsa to take the visual data from the groundbreaking Spot platform and bring it to the next level, while ensuring human safety and finding new cost-savings and revenue opportunities.
Since the Spot early adopter program launched in September 2019, customers around the world have had success building software applications and custom payloads on the platform in industries including: construction, energy utility, public safety, mining, and entertainment. With technology that is mobile, perceptive, durable, and customizable, Spot already has proven its application, including the following use cases:
- Construction: Inspect progress on construction sites, create a digital twin, and compare as-built to building information modeling (BIM).
- Oil + Gas: Use the vision system to remotely inspect facilities and improve awareness of plant operations.
- Public Safety: Get eyes on dangerous situations by navigating Spot from afar.
- Entertainment: Program dynamic movements and expressive poses through the API.
Currently in development for Spot and Vinsa is sensing, computing, manipulation, and power. To learn more about the Spot early adopter program, see here.
About Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics is a world leader in mobile manipulation robots, tackling some of the toughest robotics challenges. Boston Dynamics combines the principles of dynamic control and balance with sophisticated mechanical designs, cutting-edge electronics, and next-generation software for high-performance robots equipped with perception, navigation, and intelligence. For more information, visit bostondynamics.com.
About Vinsa
Vinsa designs and deploys custom visual AI solutions that unlock operational efficiencies for the modern enterprise. Launched in 2020 and based in South Florida, Vinsa's Intelligence Models and Core AI Engine bring a human-in-the-loop, chassis-agnostic approach to implementing computer vision technology that allows for near-term ROI. Vinsa's clients span across a wide array of industries, including utilities, manufacturing, construction and more. For more information, visit vinsa.ai.