BOSTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), the pioneer in microscale 3D printing systems, today announced their partnership with Empire Group, a full-service product development company specializing in industrial design and engineering, rapid prototyping and rapid manufacturing . Empire Group purchased BMF's microArchTM S140, a micro-precision 3D printer designed for production of high resolution, highly precise parts able to achieve 10 µm resolution, +/- 25 µm tolerance. Empire Group will be offering BMF's technology to customers who want to print parts with ultra-high resolution, accuracy, and precision.
The microArch 140 uses a proprietary approach to 3D printing named PμSL (Projection Micro-Stereolithography) that leverages light and enables the technology to produce incredibly high-resolution prints. Today, BMF has the only micro 3D printing platform that matches precision injection molding in terms of resolution, size, and tolerance.
"The parts say it all. The first time you see a part from a BMF printer you will be amazed. 3D printing, until now, has never been able to produce parts of such precision, and accuracy," said James Grimm, Senior Business Development Manager at Empire Group. "Being able to capture thin walls and fine features at this scale and resolution, with unmatched reliability, is unprecedented from any 3D printing technology. This will absolutely usher in new industries, that have previously ignored 3D printing, to the world of rapid design iteration."
"We are very excited about our partnership with Empire Group and look forward to bringing BMF technology to the forefront of customers needing ultra-high resolution, accuracy, and precision," said John Kawola, CEO of Global Operations at BMF.
If you are interested in learning more, or would like to have a sample part printed please contact BMF or Empire Group for more information.
About BMF – Boston Micro Fabrication
Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) specializes in micro precision 3D printing. The company's microArch system uses a 3D printing approach called PμSL (Projection Micro-Stereolithography) that leverages light, customizable optics, a high-quality movement platform and controlled processing technology to produce the industry's most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research and industrial short run production. The technology represents a true industry breakthrough by empowering product manufacturers to capitalize on the benefits of 3D printing without sacrificing quality or scale.
Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Singapore, Boston, Shenzhen and Tokyo. For more information on BMF please visit www.bmf3d.com or follow the company on Twitter at @bmf3d.
About Empire Group
Empire Group is a full-service product development company focused on enhancing our customers' ability to create break-through products, iterate to perfection, and accelerate their speed to market. With Empire Group you can move with speed, flexibility, and confidence through ALL stages of product development, from virtually ANY starting point, with quality and satisfaction guaranteed. We provide customized solutions catered to your needs in product design & engineering, prototype development, branding & packaging and rapid manufacturing.