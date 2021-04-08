PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2021 Emerging golf apparel brand, Boston Scott Golf (https://www.bostonscottgolf.com/), will activate Source Digital's new ad units to engage purchases via video banner ads during golf's biggest week. The 85th edition of The Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club, April 8-11. It is the first of four majors to be contested in 2021.
This will be the first ad campaign of its kind utilizing a new digital ad unit between Source and Mobiquity that will allow Boston Scott Golf to generate higher ROI on their ad spend, during the most important week in golf. The new digital ad unit provides the ability to engage and purchase products thru a video that is programmatically distributed as a digital banner via Mobiquity. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider in next generation advertising technology, and Source Digital provides a patented interactive video technology and advanced commerce platform. Together they are redefining the value of impression-based video advertising by integrating their technologies.
Source Digital has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies to help create a more engaging and effective video advertising experience, but now they want to help emerging brands such as Boston Scott Golf. "We have the power to help both big and small companies get the most bang for their buck when it comes to advertising. With our SAMS (Source Activated Moments) we can engage the viewer at the right moment in time with an experience the consumer is actually craving, lending more ROI to advertisers, and a better experience for consumers," states Hank Frecon, the chief executive officer of Source Digital.
"As a new brand in a crowded marketplace, we're focused on maximizing our marketing spend. We're excited to work with Source Digital and Mobiquity to target key markets during this marquee event. Their patented technology will allow us to engage a targeted audience with more content, products and information, while allowing purchases from shopping carts directly within our video ad units, during one of the biggest weeks of the season," said Boston Scott Golf Founder Stephen Hoffman.
About Source Digital, Inc.
Developed by seasoned technology leaders and inventors, Source Digital delivers a new era of contextual commerce and advertising. Offering the first in-video, contextually driven, frictionless acquisition experience, Source Digital's technology allows content creators, owners, brands, and retailers to seamlessly engage with viewers across any device or screen in real time. An immersive approach to interactive video, Source Digital's patented technology inspires brand loyalty organically through continuous, personalized engagement, reducing audience drift while yielding nuanced measurements and substantially increased avenues for monetization. Learn more at: http://www.sourcedigital.net.
About Boston Scott Golf Apparel
Headquartered near Philadelphia in Collegeville, PA, Boston Scott Golf Apparel was founded in 2017 by a father and son, and since then has been supporting Men's & Junior's golf apparel on and off the course. Focusing on fit and feel has become an obsession; and finding and addressing the shortcomings of the industry has made the brand a great all-around selection for all aspects of golf apparel. Boston Scott Golf is determined to set new standards and change the game. Feel good. Play Good. Casual Great Golf. For more information visit http://www.bostonscottgolf.com.
