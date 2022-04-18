Botco.ai's conversational automation platform integrates with Medtelligent's suite of electronic health records tools to create a seamless customer experience spanning the lifecycle of the resident
CHICAGO and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Botco.ai, the leading HIPAA-compliant conversational marketing platform, announced today a partnership with Medtelligent, Inc., provider of ALIS software for assisted living, memory care, and independent living communities. The partnership brings Botco.ai's conversational automation platform to assisted living communities as an integrated part of Medtelligent's ALIS software, a comprehensive suite of electronic health records (eHR) tools. Together, the joint solution enables seniors and their families to learn about assisted living communities through private, easy-to-use chat conversations and, upon moving into the community, make insights from those conversations a part of their eHR profile to receive better, more personalized care and treatment.
Among the first businesses to implement the joint solution is Carlton Senior Living. With 12 communities throughout Northern California, Carlton offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care options. Through Botco.ai's conversational automation platform, the pre-qualified leads for Carlton that have come in to take a tour at one of their communities have shown a conversion rate of 85% — a marked increase from the company's average conversion rate of about 50%.
"The integration between Botco.ai and Medtelligent's ALIS is a boon to Carlton and the entire assisted living industry," said Carlton president David Coluzzi. "Botco.ai allows us to deliver a top-notch customer experience starting from our very first interaction with a potential resident or their loved one, while ALIS ensures that our residents receive exceptional care during the entirety of their stay. Through this joint solution, we're able to take whatever questions or concerns a customer may have upon their initial inquiry and make sure they are properly addressed throughout the course of their care."
Botco.ai's conversational automation platform enables healthcare providers to provide fast and accurate answers to their prospects' questions via an easy, conversational experience that complies with all HIPAA policies. Meanwhile, Medtelligent's ALIS offers software purpose-built for assisted living and memory care communities, with features including marketing and lead tracking, electronic health records, staff management, clinical management, enterprise dashboards, and more. Insights from Botco.ai's platform are seamlessly integrated into ALIS's eHR system to provide important inputs for resident care and treatment.
"Botco.ai creates a safe space where new prospects and potential residents of assisted living communities can come and ask any questions they might have without any fear of judgment and with complete privacy," said Trisha Cole, COO and General Counsel at Medtelligent. "And then, by bringing those conversations into our CRM and eHR platform, we enable the staff to gain access to relevant information so they can follow up and make sure they're addressing whatever fears or concerns the resident might have initially had. It allows us to integrate those early conversations into each community's workflows, from marketing and sales all the way through to resident onboarding and care."
"Medtelligent shares our values of using technology to help make the assisted living community and the healthcare industry in general more human," said Rebecca Clyde, CEO of Botco.ai. "We believe that AI, automation, and related technologies can help healthcare providers forge deeper, longer-lasting relationships with customers and patients. Through this new integration with ALIS, assisted living communities are able to provide their prospects with faster and easier answers to all of their top questions, along with a deeper level of empathy and understanding for those prospects once they become customers."
Botco.ai and Medtelligent will co-host a webinar on "Multiplying engagement at scale for the full resident lifecycle through the seamless integration of conversational automation and EHR systems" on May 23rd at 11 am PST. To register, visit http://www.botco.ai.
About Medtelligent
Medtelligent makes ALIS: software purpose-built for clinical management, billing, and operational reporting in assisted living, memory care, and independent living communities. ALIS is designed to solve senior living-specific challenges including regulatory compliance management across different states, full eMAR management and drug counting, integrated assessments, and family engagement. To learn more, visit http://www.medtelligent.com.
About Botco.ai
Botco.ai is a HIPPA-compliant, AI-powered conversational marketing automation solution that can be implemented at scale to improve engagement rates. Today, the company offers industry-leading authoring, webchat, and AI machine-learning capabilities to quickly and effectively convert more customers in healthcare, wellness, addiction, behavioral health, physical therapy and senior living centers. Botco.ai's Integrated Analytics Dashboard provides a comprehensive view of chat campaigns across multiple messaging channels such as web and Facebook Messenger. The API-based interface can be used to transfer leads, transcripts, and data into enterprise sales and marketing automation products like Salesforce, Hubspot, Adobe Marketing Cloud, Zoho as well as leading EHR and scheduling systems. Botco.ai is the recipient of the Arizona Innovation Challenge "Most Outstanding Startup" award and a graduate of Alchemist Accelerator Class XXV, the #1 accelerator for enterprise startups. For more information, visit http://www.botco.ai.
