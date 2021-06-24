DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Botisimo, provider of the most comprehensive set of tools enabling streamers to better engage their audiences and monetize their efforts, today announces that Envy Gaming, one of the most valuable esports and entertainment organizations in the world, has made a strategic investment in Botisimo. As part of the long-term relationship, Adam Rymer, CEO of Envy Gaming, will join Botisimo as a board member, and Envy will also use Botisimo's technology for its esports players, streamers and content creators.
"To have such a respected esports organization like Envy Gaming invest in our company only continues to validate Botisimo as a leader in our industry," said Oscar Armstrong, CEO of Botisimo. "Through Envy Gaming's strategic partnership, we look forward to rolling out new features that will continue to accelerate the growth of the esports and live streaming industry."
Botisimo offers chatbot, livestream marketing, analytics and audience activation tools that integrate with users' accounts across multiple streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Discord and Trovo.
"Envy's investment in Botisimo is an exciting and strategic alignment between two North Texas-based organizations pushing for important advances in entertainment technology," said Rymer. "As users of Botisimo ourselves, we have greatly benefited from a centralized platform that gives our content team and creators the tools, insights and data to drive better audience engagement for Envy and for our sponsors."
Envy Gaming joins Mason Bridge, LLC, as an investment partner in Botisimo.
"The live streaming industry has captured an overwhelming majority of the Millennial and Gen Z demographics and is on pace to be valued at nearly $185 billion by 2027," said Tim Storer, managing director of Mason Bridge. "Esports organizations are among the early adopters taking notice and transforming into content producers that reach into all forms of entertainment beyond just gaming. Botisimo is well positioned as the first livestream marketing tool that serves organized live streaming at scale, and we are excited to welcome Envy Gaming as a strategic investor and partner."
As one of the most valuable esports organizations in the world, Envy Gaming fields competitive esports teams and includes a growing network of content creators and streamers with global reach. Envy recently announced a $40 million Series C funding round led by Gray Television and has equity stakeholders including recording artist Post Malone, Ken Hersh and esports industry pioneer Mike Rufail.
About Botisimo
Botisimo provides the most complete set of tools for streamers to better engage their audience and monetize their efforts. For more information, visit http://www.Botisimo.com.
About Envy Gaming
Envy Gaming, Inc., is an entertainment and esports company based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2007, Envy is one of the most winning esports organizations in the world and has grown to include a network of competitive gamers, content creators and esports teams with global reach. The company owns and operates the Dallas Empire team in the Call of Duty League, the Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League and the Team Envy franchise. For more information, visit Envy.gg.
About Mason Bridge
Mason Bridge is an operating partner that actively manages and invests in software-driven businesses with strong growth potential, recurring revenue models and a highly defined market focus. For more information, visit http://www.MasonBridge.com.
