LOS ANGELES , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Boxlight Corporation, a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, has been selected as winner of the "Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year" award in the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, honoring Boxlight's MimioConnect® Blended Learning Platform.
The MimioConnect® Blended Learning Platform combines innovative lesson building and instructional tools to help create an active and engaged learning environment. Teachers and students can connect to lessons from anywhere making it a complete solution for in-class, remote, and hybrid learning.
MimioConnect is built for today's anytime, anywhere learning environment - specifically designed as a web-accessible learning platform. Students can access activities, lessons, and live sessions using any web-enabled device and the built-in conference tool enables teachers and students to view one another during a live lesson. Additionally, the platform includes an extensive library of mini-lessons and activities that can be assigned to the whole class, a small group, or an individual student. Media tools such as images, video, and web links allow teachers to create lessons that will motivate and engage students, while collaboration tools boost active participation and foster the student voice.
"We have been inundated this past year with the terms 'distance teaching' and 'online learning' but the most urgent need has been a blended learning program that combines the best of what happens in the physical classroom – participation, individualized instruction, immediate feedback and more, with cloud-based services and digital content," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "MimioConnect serves as a breakthrough platform for this need, helping simplify teaching for any learning environment while also enhancing strategies and techniques for managing the student learning experience. Congratulations to Boxlight for winning our 'Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year' award in such an incredible circumstance."
"It is an honor to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough for this prestigious award. When we went into designing MimioConnect, it was solely because our teachers and students are moving deeper into a digital world where efficiency, ease-of-use, and adaptability are needed. We are proud of where we are today with this platform but recognize there is more to do. This award gives us the confidence that we are heading in the right direction," stated Darin Beamish VP Software Development at Boxlight.
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
In addition to innovative collaboration and lesson creation tools, MimioConnect® Blended Learning Platform provides teachers with: classroom management tools (Eyes Up, Pick, Spot Light) to help ensure that all students in a live session are focused on the content being presented; a means for assessing student understanding during a lesson in order to provide instant feedback or redirection, if needed; import tools so that favorite lessons can be used; and a chat feature allowing students to ask questions and seek help privately.
"Flexibility and the opportunity for self-paced learning is key in our changing educational landscape/Allowing instructors to put the focus on the individual needs of the student while also helping them take responsibility for their learning is a necessity," said Michael Pope CEO and Chairman of Boxlight. "Our goal is to help teachers maintain continuity throughout all learning environments. We want to help to ensure that student learning is consistent and without disruption. Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for recognizing all the hard work we have put into the MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform."
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, digital signage, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and http://www.clevertouch.com.
Media Contact
James Johnson, EdTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, james@edtechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE EdTech Breakthrough