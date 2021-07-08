LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verso Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents and teams to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Verso Homes, a firm guided by clients' visions rather than their budgets, is powered by the most advanced technology platform in the industry.
Southern California native Natalie Boyle has developed a legion of devoted clients in South Orange County since entering the real estate industry in 2001. She has earned a high referral and repeat business rate by combining high-touch service with her in-depth knowledge of the region's premier neighborhoods, which allows her to consistently exceed her clients' expectations.
Verso Homes will represent families, relocating buyers, and investors in the purchase and sale of South Orange County homes from Huntington Beach to San Clemente and Irvine to Coto de Caza. The firm's full range of services will include rental analysis, securing tenants for investment properties, and facilitating 1031 exchanges.
Partnering with Side will ensure Verso Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Verso Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Verso Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Verso Homes is committed to providing innovative and exceptional client service," said Boyle."Buying or selling a home is a life-changing decision, which means your real estate partner needs to be attentive and present 100% of the time. By partnering with Side, we can focus all our attention on our clients while their team takes care of the details behind the scenes."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Verso Homes
Verso Homes helps people write the next chapters of their lives with colorful insights and the most advanced technological solutions in South Orange County. Its honest, attentive, and innovative agents are directed by clients' visions, not their budgets. By providing top-tier concierge service, proactively managing every transaction, and staying on top of every detail, Verso Homes is achieving its mission to become each client's real estate team for life. For more information, visit http://www.homesbyverso.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side