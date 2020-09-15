MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital Partners, LLC ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that Rapid Fire Protection Group, Inc. ("RFPG"), a Boyne portfolio company, has acquired Brick Wall Fire Sprinkler, LLC ("Brick Wall"), a provider of fire protection solutions to customers throughout the Central Colorado market.
Founded in 1988 by Roger Wallace and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Brick Wall provides design, installation, and ongoing service of fire suppression systems for large-scale facilities across a wide range of end markets including commercial office, industrial, multifamily residential, healthcare, government, and mixed-use. Roger Wallace will continue to lead operations in Colorado Springs as part of RFPG.
Matt Hammon, CEO of RFPG, said ,"We are excited to have Brick Wall join the platform and expand RFPG's presence in the high-growth Colorado market. Brick Wall's strong leadership team, broad technical expertise, long-term track record for quality, and deep customer relationships make it a great fit for the RFPG family."
Roger Wallace, President of Brick Wall, said, "We are thrilled to be joining RFPG, which will enhance our ability to deliver the highest level of service to our customers, further grow our presence in the market, and expand our fire protection offerings. I am confident that Brick Wall and its team will continue to thrive as part of RFPG."
Boyne Managing Partner and CEO Derek McDowell said, "Our goal in forming RFPG was to assemble leading fire protection experts across the Western U.S.; the acquisition of Brick Wall represents further progress toward that objective while also accelerating RFPG's momentum in the exciting Colorado market. We look forward to continuing to support RFPG as it implements its organic and acquisition growth strategy."
RFPG is a platform investment in BCM Fund I. Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and EBITDA of $3 million to $10 million.
About RFPG
Rapid Fire Protection Group is a leading provider of comprehensive fire protection solutions, backed by Boyne Capital. With local offices in six states across the Western U.S. and the ability to deliver services nationwide, RFPG's trusted fire protection specialists design, install, and service fire protection systems on behalf of clients across a wide variety of end markets and asset types. For more information on RFPG, please visit www.rfpg.com.
About Boyne
Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. Visit www.boynecapital.com for additional information.
Contact Scott Bartnick at sbartnick@boynecapital.com or (786) 539-2247 regarding new opportunities.
Media Contact
Renny Sie
rsie@boynecapital.com