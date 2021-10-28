MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 28, 2021 Local students from the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester showcased the Club's new Teen Tech Lab – a center for hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning – at a recent event attended by Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and representatives from AT&T, the initiative's major funder.
"I'm thankful for the AT&T Foundation's investment in the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester. For over 110 years, the Boys & Girls Club has been a safe haven for youth in our community," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "They're a true asset to our city and with this generous gift from AT&T, they can continue to be a place for our youth to grow, learn and thrive."
Now open for use, the Teen Tech Lab combines the resources of STEM and teen programs to deliver age-appropriate education and support for students in grades 6 through 12. Along with offering hands-on STEM learning opportunities, the Teen Tech Lab provides a place for teens to do homework and receive academic support and tutoring.
The AT&T Foundation provided $14,500 to help furnish the Lab, with funds supporting staffing costs and the purchase of interactive white boards, printers, hard drives, sound equipment and furniture.
"Every student deserves an opportunity to make their dreams a reality. At AT&T, we are proud to support initiatives like the Teen Tech Lab that are helping to do just that. This space will provide local kids with valuable real-world STEM experiences in a fun, creative, safe and supportive atmosphere," said Owen Smith, President, AT&T New Hampshire. "Diane and her staff are making a real difference in the lives of these students, helping to bring STEM learning opportunities and close the digital divide. We're grateful for their efforts and excited to see what the kids come up with in the Lab."
"We are incredibly grateful to the AT&T Foundation for allowing our teens and tweens access to an advanced world of technology," stated Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Manchester. "The tools we have acquired empower our members to explore the art and science of technology with more sophistication–which will further their success in our digital society."
For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, visit http://www.mbgcnh.org.
About Boys & Girls Club of Manchester
The Manchester Boys Club was incorporated in 1907 and became the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester in 1983 – one of the 53 original organizations that formed the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester works to reach out to all youth, especially those who need the organization most, inspiring them to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring individuals. The Manchester Club includes the main Clubhouse at 555 Union Street, and two after school sites at Jewett Street and Highland Goffe's Falls Elementary Schools that focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership development. The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester also operates Camp Foster summer day camp in Bedford, NH. To learn more, visit http://www.mbgcnh.org.
About AT&T and the AT&T Foundation
AT&T is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities, and improving lives. Through its philanthropic initiatives and partnerships, AT&T and the AT&T Foundation support projects that create opportunities, make connections, and address community needs where we – and our customers – live and work.
Media Contact
Ami D'Amelio, Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, 603-703-5588, ami@justflownh.com
SOURCE Boys & Girls Club of Manchester