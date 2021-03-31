AGOURA, Calif., Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuVet Labs of Westlake Village is supporting this program by offering its employees an opportunity for their children to use throughout the school year as well as sponsoring matching scholarships for children in the community with limited financial resources to access the services. "Having to find quality childcare has impacted many individual's ability to work and be fully present for their children who are undergoing virtual learning," stated Dr. Crystal Nāone, President/CEO of BGCGCV. "We are so happy that we can team up with Blake Kirschbaum, President/CEO of NuVet Labs to find solutions for their employees and the community at large during these challenging times," she added.
Studies have found that the pandemic has forced one third of working parents to leave the workforce or go part-time. The Household Pulse Survey started by the Census Bureau in response to COVID-19 has looked deeper into the dynamics of how working parents are balancing it all within their households and the unique anxiety they feel when caring for young children in this environment. As the pandemic continued, the survey found that mothers between the ages of 25 and 44 were not working due to COVID-19 and related childcare issues continued to grow as well.
"I am very pleased we have the opportunity to help both the children of our employees and children in the community that might not be able to attend such a great opportunity due to lack of financial circumstances" stated by Blake Kirschbaum, President/CEO of NuVet Labs.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley (BGCGCV) has been open and available to children of essential workers since the COVID-19 outbreak.
About NuVet Labs
NuVet Labs® are known for being "pet people". it's not uncommon for employees to bring them to work and even company's President's dog has his own cubicle. They have made it their mission to help furry friends stay healthy for years to come. It is this passion for pets that drives NuVet Labs to produce the best nutritional supplements.
NuVet Labs® has spent over 8 years to create a product designed to provide the best immune system support possible. A team of top scientific, medical, and pet industry professionals share their desire to find real solutions to an ever-growing pet health dilemma.
NuVet® products are made in an FDA registered laboratory with natural ingredients specially compounded to deliver the most effective nutritional health benefits. Utilizing the latest advances in medical and nutritional science, they apply state of the art manufacturing technologies to help maintain a standard of product quality and integrity that is virtually unheard of in the pet industry.
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley (BGCGCV) are open full time Monday – Friday to support youth. In typical times, they are open before and after school, during lunch, on weekends, for summer camp, and all-day during school vacations. Tours of the Clubs are available upon request. The Boys & Girls Clubs also offer a variety of employment positions with excellent benefits and ongoing professional development.
