SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BP Logix, a provider of low-code business process management solutions, today announces the launch of Process Director - Higher Education Edition, the only low-code process automation solution catered to higher education. The platform empowers academic organizations to architect future-proof, compliant applications without needing to know how to program.
As the expectations of the digital age have continued to grow, higher education institutions have been confronted with the limitations of manual, location-based processes. Previously, administrative simplification and digital transformation were goals, but due to COVID-19, they are now becoming necessities.
"As colleges and universities start thinking about their world post-COVID-19, they are going to face unforeseen operational challenges and drastic budget cuts," said BP Logix CEO, Girish Pashilkar. "The goal of Process Director - Higher Education Edition is to help these institutions offset the risk around having a significant portion of their operations remain in remote-mode, and continually needing changes as we discover our new normal. We will achieve this by providing starter kits and micro-apps to enable rapid digital transformation with minimal resources."
Through Process Director - Higher Education Edition, institutions can create streamlined, integrated processes with the necessary speed and security. With training customized to higher education, a dedicated customer success engineer and starter kits addressing common higher education use-cases, quality building can begin quickly. The platform provides robust governance as it ensures that roles, permissions, and privileges are strictly governed and enforced, and relevant processes are regularly reviewed. Every action is logged, time-stamped, and digitally signed, providing accountability to administration and regulators. And due to the platform's robust integration capabilities, existing higher education customers often use Process Director as a 'middle-ware' to connect data from existing SIS, HRIS and ERP systems. The secure platform brings information from other key applications to life by driving workflows with updated, accurate data.
"One of the great things about Process Director is that you no longer need that very specific developer on staff. I don't need a coder. I just need someone with a business mindset," said Paulo Graxton, assistant director of operations at the University of Central Florida Global. "Process Director is so easy to work in, I've actually brought in students to help build processes and reports."
Used by systems, institutions, technical colleges and regional universities such as the University of Wisconsin and the University of Central Florida, BP Logix has enabled streamlined processes for over 200,000 students and faculty across the globe.
To learn more about Process Director - Higher Education Edition or to get a demo of the product, visit, https://pages.bplogix.com/bp-logix-education-solutions
About BP Logix:
As a pioneer in predictive business process management (BPM), BP Logix produces Process Director—a unique, AI-enabled, low-code development platform that empowers users to rapidly create, deploy, and enhance critical digital applications—with no programming required. Headquartered near San Diego, BP Logix is highly regarded by leading industry analysts and has received dozens of awards and recognitions. Among them are KMWorld's "Trend-Setting Product of 2019" and the 2019 Workflow Management Coalition's "Excellence in Business Transformation Award."