AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BP3 Global, an Austin, Texas based provider of intelligent automation services and solutions, today announced a significant investment agreement with Horizon Capital, a private equity investor specializing in technology and business services. The purpose of this investment is to accelerate BP3's organic growth and acquisition strategy.
"The market for Intelligent Automation could not be in greater demand than it is right now. Staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions have only further increased the pressure to bring automation into every business" Said BP3 CEO, Scott Francis, "With this investment from Horizon, BP3 will have the opportunity to grow our business rapidly. Horizon is the perfect partner for our next phase; we knew we wanted to work with a firm that shared our obsession with client success and we believe we found that in Horizon Capital."
With Horizon Capital's $33 Million growth investment, BP3 plans further growth in the intelligent automation space with a particular focus on intelligent document processing, robotic process automation, and intelligent process automation. BP3 plans to expand into new markets to provide clients around the world with a more focus, more foresight, more follow-up approach to every engagement.
"We have spent several years researching the intelligent automation space and BP3 emerged as a clear leader for our investment thesis." said Tom Maizels, Director at Horizon Capital. "BP3 has built a world class automation organization. We look forward to working hand in hand with the BP3 Global management team to grow the organization through targeted acquisitions and organic expansion."
With this announcement Horizon Capital will appoint Simon Hitchcock, Managing Partner of Horizon Capital, and Thomas Maizels, Director at Horizon Capital, to the BP3 board of directors.
"We love that Horizon Capital shares our vision for delighting our clients every step of the way. We are looking forward to continuing to solve our clients biggest automation challenges and showing them 'There's a Faster Way to do that®'." said BP3 CEO, Scott Francis
About BP3 Global, Inc.:
BP3 gives people faster ways to get things done. We streamline and automate the processes that drive everything from customer experience to employee productivity. To create more successful and lasting efficiencies BP3 brings more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up to every project. It is how we have achieved an unprecedented 99.9% success rate, and why some of the worlds more respected brands— such as Charter Communications, Keller Williams, and Eli Lilly — rely on BP3.
For more information about BP3 Global, Inc. please visit http://www.bp-3.com
About Horizon Capital
Horizon Capital is a private equity investor specialising in technology services buy and build transactions. The firm was formed in 2018 by a team of experienced investment professionals who had worked together for a number of years and identified a significant market opportunity to build a sector specialist focussed on high growth businesses of under £50m enterprise value.
The partnership prides itself on its approach to helping business owners and managers realise their ambitions. Buy and build is at the heart of every Horizon Capital investment and the firm is a market leader in supporting companies pursuing this strategy.
Horizon Capital has a proven track record of generating premium returns on investments which are underpinned by the firms value creation model. Horizon Capitals repeatable model consistently delivers accelerated growth in portfolio companies profitability both organically and through acquisition.
For more information, please visit http://www.horizoncapital.co.uk
