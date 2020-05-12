ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad's Deals, a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts, today announced the launch of a new program aimed to support small business retailers nationwide, Loving the Locals.
For more than 19 years, Brad's Deals has built relationships with thousands of retail partners to build brand awareness and enhance their online performance. The Loving the Locals program will assist smaller, more localized retailers by introducing and promoting their products to more than 13 million customers who visit Brad's Deals each month.
"It is a challenging time to be a small business owner. Everything you know and love has changed, but the passion of local community support remains unwavered," said Sean Lemaster, Owner of Lemaster Family Kitchen in Chicago, IL. "We are grateful for Loving the Locals because it has helped us drive national awareness of our homemade ground spice business. Our first program deal quickly sold through 20% of our inventory and we forecast sales to increase as a result of our brand name and product offering being promoted by Brad's Deals."
"As we traverse through a very uncertain time where local communities and businesses are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and looking for some relief, now more than ever, a program like this can help," said Amy Bourne, President and Chief Operating Officer of Brad's Deals. "Through Loving the Locals, Brad's Deals can play its part to support the local economic recovery process by promoting these smaller retailers and expanding their reach to millions of new customers nationwide."
To qualify for the Loving the Locals program, merchants must have an existing brick-and-mortar location and e-commerce capabilities. For more information on the program and to apply, visit www.bradsdeals.com/loving-the-locals.
About Brad's Deals
Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at bradsdeals.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.
