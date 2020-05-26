Game_and_components.jpg

Game and components

 By Brain Sandwich Games

BRIELLE, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Sandwich Games has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for their tabletop game Fray: Champions of the Every-verse. Fray: Champions of the Every-verse is a combat skirmish game that takes classic archetype Champions summoned across various fictions and histories and pits them in gladiatorial combat against each other at the whims of the mystical Watchers, cosmic beings of extraordinary power who reside in the Grand Center, the nexus of all reality.

For 2-4 players, ages 14+, a game takes approximately 30-60 minutes. "A lot of love and care went into crafting this game," said Mark Stogdill, a Managing Member of Brain Sandwich Games. "A successful Kickstarter campaign will allow us to bring this game to the tabletops of players around the world who, like us, love combat strategy games. The game also features 14 beautifully sculpted plastic miniatures that I think hobbyists and gamers alike won't be able to wait to get their hands on."  

Fray: Champions of the Every-verse is the second game to be published by Brain Sandwich Games.  Their first game, Per My Last Email, an office themed party card game for adults, was successfully funded on Kickstarter last year. 

Fray: Champions of the Every-verses launches on Kickstarter May 26, 2020. 

Kickstarter Campaign:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/brainsandwichgames/fray-champions-of-the-every-verse

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brainsandwich

Twitter: https://twitter.com/brainsandwich00

Media Contact:
Mark Stogdill
732-779-1820
240266@email4pr.com 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.