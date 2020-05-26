BRIELLE, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Sandwich Games has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for their tabletop game Fray: Champions of the Every-verse. Fray: Champions of the Every-verse is a combat skirmish game that takes classic archetype Champions summoned across various fictions and histories and pits them in gladiatorial combat against each other at the whims of the mystical Watchers, cosmic beings of extraordinary power who reside in the Grand Center, the nexus of all reality.
For 2-4 players, ages 14+, a game takes approximately 30-60 minutes. "A lot of love and care went into crafting this game," said Mark Stogdill, a Managing Member of Brain Sandwich Games. "A successful Kickstarter campaign will allow us to bring this game to the tabletops of players around the world who, like us, love combat strategy games. The game also features 14 beautifully sculpted plastic miniatures that I think hobbyists and gamers alike won't be able to wait to get their hands on."
Fray: Champions of the Every-verse is the second game to be published by Brain Sandwich Games. Their first game, Per My Last Email, an office themed party card game for adults, was successfully funded on Kickstarter last year.
Fray: Champions of the Every-verses launches on Kickstarter May 26, 2020.
Kickstarter Campaign:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/brainsandwichgames/fray-champions-of-the-every-verse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brainsandwich
Twitter: https://twitter.com/brainsandwich00
Media Contact:
Mark Stogdill
732-779-1820
240266@email4pr.com