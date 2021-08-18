NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that BrainGu LLC is No. 1468 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"I'm personally thankful to our team, our customers, and our partners for believing in the positive impact we can make in software modernization and looking forward to broadening that together in the coming years," says John Spencer, CEO & Co-Founder of BrainGu.
In an aggressive move for cloud-native modernization, the U.S. Air Force and other DoD customers have broadly utilized BrainGu's platform product, Big Bang as a Service, and software product, Mission App as a Service. This adoption has propelled BrainGu to exponential revenue growth.
Using remote-first and hybrid-geographical approaches to finding great talent across many markets have enabled BrainGu to pick the right people, with the right skills, and the right culture fit making it really seamless to expand their capacity to meet the new demand for their technologies.
"Aligning our strong culture with a focus on challenging assumptions, enabling self-actualization, and collaboration with the broader community, we have been able to find a space where we are additive in partnership to the market space instead of competitive with incumbent players," added Spencer.
More about BrainGu
From impossible to achievable, BrainGu develops custom DevSecOps software and cybersecurity infrastructure with a focus on exceptional user and developer experience. Developing technology is our primary function which allows us to be a powerful extension of our customers' teams, providing software that keeps them at the cutting edge.
