MIDDLEBURY, Conn., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex®, a world leader in watchmaking, launches the lifestyle focused Metropolitan smart watch collection on June 10th featuring software that was developed in partnership with Huami. The second watch in the Timex Smart portfolio features an impressive high-resolution AMOLED touch display with vibrant colors that look bright in any light and two weeks of battery life, making it a standout among competitors. The Metropolitan offers all the functionalities of a smart watch, without sacrificing style, and continues the Timex Smart mission to provide accessibly priced, high-quality and durable smart watches for people who live an active lifestyle.
The Metropolitan collection comes on the heels of the Timex® Ironman® R300 GPS release in February 2020, which was the first product from the Huami partnership, which started in late 2019. Timex's watchmaking expertise, combined with Huami's enhanced sports healthcare and AI technology, brings cutting edge wearable technology to consumers around the world. The appetite from consumers for this wearable technology has been an influence in future launches from the brands that consumers will see over the next 12 months.
"We are excited to introduce another edition to our Timex Smart franchise. This new collection delivers on performance and one of the longest battery life on the market today. The Metropolitan collection for men and women combines the ease of soft touch navigation and performance monitoring, delivering beauty and brains, as is expected for today's smart watches," said Shawn Lawson-Cummings, SVP Advanced Technology & Sports, Timex Group.
The Metropolitan collection delivers always connected, smart technology, with elevated, sleek designs and notifications to stay on top of a busy lifestyle. Custom dials add an extra layer of personalization with over 20 dials to choose from. The water-resistant watch has on-board GPS, optical heart rate sensor, a 24/7 activity and sleep tracker for health and fitness goals, water resistance and one easy to use app, the Metropolitan has all the bells and whistles of a truly substantial smart watch.
The Timex Metropolitan R is available in rose gold and gunmetal, and the Metropolitan S is available in black and rose gold. Both models are available for $179 at timex.com in the US and Canada as well as in select retailers across North America.
About Timex Group
Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. The privately-held company is headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, Gc, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted Baker, Missoni and Furla.
