WALTHAM, Mass., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., the industry's only data-driven readiness platform, today announced growth and momentum from the first quarter of its fiscal year (Jan. 1-March 31, 2020). As more organizations rely on Brainshark to increase the performance and productivity of client-facing teams, Q1 results include:
- Total net-new customers increased by 89% over Q1 of 2019.
- Net-new revenue grew 36% over Q1 2019.
- Number of 2-year commitments from existing customers increased 116% over the same period last year – highlighting the value customers achieve with Brainshark.
Organizations that selected Brainshark's readiness solutions in Q1 include Ansell, Information Builders, Livingston, Option Care Health and OwnBackup. In particular, Brainshark saw strong growth among technology, life sciences, healthcare and medical device industries.
"Companies around the globe use BMC software solutions and services in their journey to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise. Supporting them means that sellers need to be ready for the next customer or prospect interaction," said Jay Blinderman, Director, Solutions Marketing at BMC. "With Brainshark, we're able to quickly create and deliver sales learning content, provide coaching, share best practices across peer groups, and see and measure what's working. These capabilities were especially valuable when our in-person sales kickoff had to be converted to a virtual event. Brainshark was instrumental in enabling the event to go on, virtually. Our sales team was able to hear from executives, complete key learning activities and demonstrate comprehension – all online and on-demand."
With Brainshark's data-driven readiness platform, organizations can comprehensively tackle and improve the effectiveness of sales and other critical functions – with solutions for content authoring, onboarding and training, coaching and practice (including artificial intelligence-based feedback), readiness scorecards and more.
Today, as many companies have been forced to support primarily work-from-home teams, Brainshark's capabilities for keeping remote workers prepared and informed have proven particularly valuable. Use of Brainshark's award-winning content authoring solution – for rapidly creating engaging, interactive, multimedia content and courses – was 30% higher in March 2020 than in March of last year.
"In sales today, especially, the rules of engagement are changing – and may well change permanently," said Greg Flynn, Brainshark CEO. "What hasn't changed, though, is the need for reps to be ready. Whether they're now completing all their training online, getting coached remotely or communicating virtually with customers, client-facing teams can use Brainshark to support and enable all these activities. We're pleased to see new and current clients maximize the value they get with our platform, and we're committed to helping them communicate effectively and productively."
Additional Q1 Momentum
Brainshark's growth numbers cap off a busy quarter that included:
- Product enhancements, enabling mobile reps to interact with readiness content and courses, even when they're offline.
- New partnerships with The Enablement Group and TopOPPS.
- Industry accolades, including a gold Stevie® Award for best sales enablement solution and honors for Brainshark's content authoring solution.
- Free product usage for schools and non-profits. Recognizing organizations' needs – now more than ever – to create and deliver timely, effective communications, Brainshark has invited educational institutions and non-profits to use its content authoring solution free of charge through June 1. (To participate, see details here.)
G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, also recently named Brainshark to its 2020 "Top 50 Products for Enterprise" list, based on verified reviews from real users.
"Companies are continuing to make sales enablement and readiness strategic priorities – to support their teams wherever, whenever and however they're working," said Colleen Honan, Chief Sales Officer, Brainshark. "By effectively combining people, process and technology, organizations can prepare their sales and other client-facing teams for success. Brainshark is proud to help companies equip their reps with the knowledge and skills they need, measure preparedness, and even connect readiness to revenue."
To learn more about how organizations across industries succeed with Brainshark, please visit www.brainshark.com/success.
About Brainshark
Brainshark's data-driven sales readiness platform provides the tools to prepare client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.
Media Contact:
Lauren Boutwell
Email: press@brainshark.com
Phone: 781.370.8295