WALTHAM, Mass., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., the industry's only data-driven sales readiness platform, and GO1, a leading provider of off-the-shelf, high-quality eLearning content, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the partnership, joint customers can easily enrich their sales training programs with content from GO1's robust library – using Brainshark to manage and deliver the learning, and test for mastery.
With Brainshark's sales readiness platform and award-winning content authoring capabilities, it's easy for any subject-matter expert or other business professional – regardless of technical expertise – to create multimedia and video-based learning content that's specific to their business needs. For organizations that are time- or resource-constrained, or looking to enhance sales learning programs with pre-packaged and broader training, GO1 provides an extensive and highly vetted selection – spanning negotiation tactics, account management, "soft skills" and much more.
A sales organization, for instance, might use Brainshark to create and deploy training on new product enhancements – and supplement that with a GO1-provided course on how to upsell effectively. All the training content can be managed centrally in Brainshark and is accessible in reps' learning paths. Organizations can also subsequently deploy coaching activities via Brainshark to assess how well reps demonstrate the knowledge from the courses.
"Our partnership with GO1 helps companies improve the breadth and results of their sales training programs," said Greg Flynn, CEO, Brainshark. "We're enabling sales organizations to create more well-rounded curricula, better address skills gaps and accelerate time-to-value on their sales readiness investments – with relevant, mobile-ready content that's available to them on Day 1."
GO1's expertly curated library includes content from leading providers such as Sandler, Skillsoft, CreativeLive, Chart Learning Solutions and many more. All Brainshark customers will receive five complimentary GO1 learning courses – as well as expert consultancy in selecting additional courses or devising curricula based on their specific requirements.
"It's often difficult and time-consuming to find, acquire and deliver the right sales training that complements an organization's learning strategy," said Elliot Damashek, head of partnerships, GO1. "We're proud to provide access to the world's best training providers and training content – on sales and leadership skills, compliance, soft skills and much more – to meet that need. Through this partnership with Brainshark, organizations benefit from our world-class training library and Brainshark's best-of-breed sales enablement platform – so they can comprehensively tackle, drive, measure and ensure sales readiness, and improve sales results."
