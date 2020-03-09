WALTHAM, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., the industry's only data-driven sales readiness platform, today announced it is a winner in the 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Brainshark was recognized as the best in the "Sales Enablement Solution – New Version" category – honored with a gold (highest-level) Stevie® Award for helping companies improve sales readiness and results.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for sales, customer service, contact center and business development professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Brainshark was honored in both of those programs last year and has won more than 25 different Stevie Awards.
This marks the fifth year Brainshark has been a winner in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. In this year's competition, judges evaluated more than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations and in virtually every industry.
"Being recognized again by the Stevie Awards underscores Brainshark's commitment to providing easy-to-use and powerful tools that prepare sales reps and client-facing teams for success," said Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing, Brainshark. "The amount of information reps need to know, the degree to which they need to know it, and the skills they need to master are constantly increasing and changing. At Brainshark, we're dedicated to helping companies create always-ready sales teams and ensure their reps are prepared to maximize every buyer interaction."
Brainshark's comprehensive platform for sales enablement and readiness provides solutions for content authoring, onboarding and training, coaching and practice, readiness scorecards and more. Judges recognized Brainshark's overall platform, along with additions and enhancements from the past two years. These include Machine Analysis, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engine that builds on Brainshark's coaching and practice solution – delivering automated scoring and feedback on reps' video-based assignments, and enabling companies to streamline, simplify and scale their coaching programs.
Stevie Awards judges had this to say about Brainshark's platform and solution suite:
- "This is one of the best products available in the market."
- "I was really impressed by your software. Congratulations; what you are doing is amazing!"
- "Really impressed with Brainshark's video coaching where Machine Analysis contributes immensely to teams' readiness."
- "The use of machine learning and AI to train reps has proven to be a very successful way to run coaching programs."
- "Great idea to utilize Machine Analysis for quantifying training needs. This brings in a sense of responsibility on the reps and facilitates a better feedback system."
- "The reporting & analytics product is very robust; there are lots of analytics available for customers."
- "The content authoring & creation product has great capabilities like mobile-enabled, desktop-enabled, video-capable, etc."
- "Brainshark has used an efficient methodology which enables coaching, learning and evaluating the sales reps through managers."
- "Great additions to Brainshark! I think the results speak for themselves."
For more information on Brainshark and the results customers achieve, please visit www.brainshark.com/success.
About Brainshark
Brainshark's data-driven sales readiness platform provides the tools to prepare client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.
Media Contact:
Lauren Boutwell
Email: press@brainshark.com
Phone: 781.370.8295