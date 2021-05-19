NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrainStation, the global leader in digital skills training, is now offering its award-winning Web Development and User Experience (UX) Design bootcamps in a new part-time format, allowing students to attend the instructor-led programs over approximately 8 months.
Designed to prepare individuals for careers in software engineering, web development, and UX design, BrainStation's bootcamps provide a collaborative, hands-on learning experience that has seen over 90% of its graduates find work within 180 days of graduation.
"BrainStation's mission is to empower individuals with digital skills that launch or accelerate their careers. To that end, we're very excited to provide a part-time version of our award-winning bootcamps, allowing students to complete an intensive bootcamp on evenings and weekends while they continue to work full-time or part-time," said Jason Field, Founder and CEO of BrainStation.
"A more flexible learning option for our bootcamps facilitates career transformations for a much larger audience and democratizes tech skills training, which is critical for the workforce of the future," he said.
Developed in partnership with the most innovative companies, BrainStation's part-time Web Development and UX Design bootcamps provide a unique, project-based learning experience, with curriculum updated in real-time, ensuring students always learn cutting-edge, in-demand skills that can be applied in a real-world setting.
BrainStation will initially offer part-time bootcamps online, with in-person bootcamps to return as the company reopens its campuses in New York, Miami, London and Toronto, among others.
For more information about BrainStation's part-time Web Development and UX Design bootcamps, please visit BrainStation.io.
About BrainStation
BrainStation is the global leader in digital skills training and workforce transformation, with corporate training, award-winning bootcamps, certificate courses, industry-leading events, and more, both online and at state-of-the-art campuses in cities such as New York, Miami, London, Toronto, and Vancouver.
Founded in 2012, BrainStation works with over 500 industry leaders from the most innovative companies, developing cutting-edge digital education that has empowered more than 100,000 professionals and some of the largest corporations in the world, including Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Google, Johnson & Johnson, and Shopify, among others.
