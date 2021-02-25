MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurologic disorders are the leading cause of disability worldwide, with the US experiencing a significant rise in Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis, necessitating timely and relevant continuing medical education. BRAINWeek, a new 3-day conference developed by the PAINWeek organization, is a practical, expansive educational platform targeted to specialists and frontline practitioners managing central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The live virtual conference, convening May 7-9, will offer 18+ CE/CME credits, and is organized around the most frequently seen neuro/psych conditions, with selected sessions featuring the Collaborative Care Team (a physician and a speech and/or occupational therapist, physical therapist, and mental health provider).
Faculty and advisory board member, Gregory Pontone, MD, MHS, commented that "Successful management of movement disorders must address the individual holistically—focusing not only on movement impairments but also restoration of optimal physical, cognitive, emotional, and social functioning. In order to achieve these goals a coordinated team of individuals with the expertise to address each of these domains is required." Dr. Pontone, Director of Parkinson's Neuropsychiatry Clinical Programs at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will present Successful Management of Movement Disorders: Meet the Collaborative Care Team.
The conference agenda features a broad range of neurologic and psychiatric topics. Friday presents courses on Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, restless leg syndrome, and virtual reality. Saturday addresses dementia, migraine, and the impact of hearing loss on cognition. Sunday covers epilepsy, mental health issues, and stroke. Additionally, each day will present patient stories related to the conditions highlighted.
"Relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis is a complex disorder affecting many aspects of a person's life," commented Michelle H. Cameron, MD, PT, MCR, Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, Oregon Health & Science University; Acting Chief of Neurology, VA Portland Health Care System. Dr. Cameron's course is Management of Relapsing MS in a Changing Therapeutic Landscape: Meet the Collaborative Care Team. "This presentation will introduce you to the roles of three core members of this team—the physician, the nurse, and the physical therapist—to demonstrate how your team can work together to achieve the best outcomes for your patients with relapsing remitting MS."
For more information, click here or go to brainweek.org.
BRAINWeek is composed of live, digital, and print activities, and courses will be presented by current and emerging thought leaders. Other courses scheduled to be presented: Neuromodulation for Parkinson's Disease; Utilizing Virtual Reality for Motor Rehabilitation in Multiple Sclerosis; and Room Without a View: Meeting the Increased Demand for Mental Health Treatment in the Age of COVID-19.
BRAINWeek is provided by Global Education Group. About Global Education Group:
Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME and accredited with distinction from the ANCC. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists, and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.
Keywords: bipolar disorder, cannabinoids, CNS, central nervous system, epilepsy, hearing loss, mental health, migraine, multiple sclerosis, neuromodulation, Parkinson's isease, restless leg syndrome, stroke
Media Contact
Holly Caster, PAINWeek, 9735125104, hc@painweek.com
SOURCE BRAINWeek