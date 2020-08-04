BETHEL, Conn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung America, the largest provider of ATMs in the United States, has announced an exciting new distribution model to better serve Regional and Community Financial Institutions. Under this strategy, Hyosung will establish three distinct channels to market, including a Preferred Partner program. Hyosung Preferred Partners will be the only full-service partners authorized to resell Hyosung products to Financial Institutions in specific geographic areas of responsibility. Bethel, Connecticut-based BranchServ is among the first three Preferred Partners. It will be responsible for servicing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.
"BranchServ has been partnering with Hyosung for more than five years, and together we've achieved outstanding results implementing their industry-leading bank automation portfolio throughout our footprint," says Tom Brennan, CEO of BranchServ. "Our customer success speaks for itself, and we are pleased to be an exclusive partner with Hyosung."
"We believe these changes will drive clear accountability and enable our partners to make the investments required to ensure industry-leading support in their local markets," said Hee-Eun Ahn, Hyosung America's CEO. He also noted, "We selected this first group of three companies for our Preferred Partner program because of their high performance and dedication to their customers. We're extremely proud to have them as part of our Hyosung dealer network and are fully committed to our mutual and profitable growth."
Hyosung maintains a robust dealer network to serve the remaining 37 states and plans to increase the number of Preferred Partners in additional geographic areas over the next 3-5 years.
For more information: hyosungamericas.com or branchserv.com.
About BranchServ
BranchServ, founded in 1999, is a leading security/automation equipment and service provider. Focused on helping financial institutions "Put Their Best Branch Forward," BranchServ offers self-service and assisted self-service automation technologies that allow banks and credit unions to connect with customers in a whole new way. Branch design becomes more efficient, transactional labor requirements are better managed, and institutions are able to focus on relationships and cross-selling opportunities by adopting the future of banking with BranchServ. Our full-line portfolio includes cash recyclers, ATMs and advanced terminals from Hyosung. Furthermore, products are complemented by a service organization with unsurpassed site metrics and a reputation for excellence, supporting our service to bank and credit union branches nationwide.
About Hyosung America
Hyosung America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung, Inc., a global leader providing ATMs to the retail off-premises and financial institution markets. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has become the largest provider of ATMs in the United States. Hyosung America is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.
