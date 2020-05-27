Brand_Safety_Institute.jpg

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Safety Institute (BSI), a nonprofit advertising industry initiative to strengthen the brand safety profession, today announced its inaugural graduating class of Certified Brand Safety Officers. The group includes dozens of executives who manage brand safety and related issues at the world's largest advertising agency holding companies, Fortune Global 500 brands, and major technology platforms. All of the executives have completed BSI's rigorous brand safety education program, including ten in-depth subject area modules.

"While most graduation ceremonies have been curtailed this year, this first BSI class will be marked by the advertising industry as a turning point in the professionalization of the field of brand safety," said Mike Zaneis, co-founder of the Brand Safety Institute. "BSI's inaugural graduating class has completed the rigorous certification process needed to demonstrate their deep knowledge and expertise around these topics, as they help their companies navigate the complicated brand safety challenges our industry faces today."

Executives awarded the certification include:

Justin Adler-Swanberg

MediaMath



Kristin Anderson

KPMG



Joe Barone

GroupM



Rob Beeler

Beeler.Tech



AJ Brown

Twitter



Scott Cunningham

Cunningham Tech



Christine Desrosiers

Double Bagel Consulting



Abrahim Farraj

NBC Universal



Harold Geller

Ad-ID LLC



Rachel Glasser

Wunderman



Marc Goldberg

Stages Collective



Kelley Grover

Deloitte



Chris Hallenbeck

OpenX



Ted Holland

Nelson Schmidt



Stacey Hultgren

Pandora



Sam Hutchison

BMO Financial Group



Matthew Katz

FreeWheel Media Inc.



Roman Kuzmych

MGID



Joshua Lowcock

UM Worldwide



David Murnick

Dentsu Aegis Network



Richard Murphy

BPA Worldwide



Rachel Nyswander Thomas

Trustworthy Accountability Group



Julia Pawling

AIG



Shushma Ramachandra

InMobi



Jeanine Ricci

Lufthansa Group



Michael Sanders

Bank of Montreal



Alexandra Sardarian

Acoustic



Lane Schechter

GumGum



Terri Schriver

Bank of America



Erick Schwab

Sylo



Sal Tripi

Publishers Clearing House



Oliver von Wersch

vonwerschpartner Digital Strategies



Eric Warburton

Horizon Media



Linda Wiles

SRP



kHyal

fiZz Agency

The BSI curriculum has been developed in consultation with the BSI Board of Advisors, which includes more than two dozen industry leaders. The ten subject-area modules that encompass the curriculum include: Introduction to Brand Safety, Ad Fraud, Ad-Supported Piracy, Malware in the Digital Ad Supply Chain, Ad Adjacency and Brand Reputation, Verification and Viewability, Knowing Your Partners, Ad Quality and Customer Experience, Consumer Choice, and Role of the Brand Safety Officer.

"Brand safety is changing faster than ever, as global events force companies to reevaluate their policies, partners, and practices to safeguard their supply chains and protect their reputations," said Neal Thurman, Co-Founder of BSI. "This inaugural class of Certified Brand Safety Officers are leaders in our field and exemplify the best of the brand safety community, as they work to raise the standard of brand safety not only for their own companies but for their peers across the industry. We commend the members of this inaugural BSI class for their achievement and their dedication to this effort."

About the Brand Safety Institute 

The Brand Safety Institute is a digital advertising industry initiative to professionalize the work of brand protection. Through its research, education, and certification programs, the Brand Safety Institute gives ad industry executives the expertise and skills they need to minimize brand risks and capitalize on brand opportunities in the digital advertising supply chain. Through its Brand Safety Officer certification program, the Brand Safety Institute helps leaders set the highest standards for brand protection, learn new and emerging best practices, and build an industry-wide community of brand safety peers. More information about the Brand Safety Institute can be found at brandsafetyinstitute.com.

Media Contact:
Andrew Weinstein
202-667-4967
240610@email4pr.com

