WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand Wings today announced the successful ramp-up of its Through-Channel Marketing Automation platform with Imaging Supplies Warehouse (ISW), a strategic national account. ISW implemented the Brand Wings platform in order to improve its dealers' and direct sales teams' efficiency and productivity.
Imaging Supplies Warehouse is a master distributor of printing solutions for the personalization garment and digital decoration market. Thousands of North American businesses that print custom designs on garments order their supplies from 65+ regional independent dealers who source from ISW.
Fast, efficient fulfillment of dealer orders is critical to ISW's success and it's one of the wholesaler's competitive advantages. Its marketing team had limited internal resources to manage, distribute, and update brand assets for its 65+ resellers. Outdated communications processes were being used, like cloud folders, email, and phone calls to share asset updates. These processes were inefficient for tracking and control of its brand assets through its reseller network and direct sales force.
ISW was looking for a digital repository – a centralized portal where its sales teams could quickly access the product information, marketing collateral, and sales content they need. In discovering Brand Wings marketing automation, ISW was impressed with the solution's robust marketing tools, brand asset management, and performance analytics. Its dealers and partners were delighted with the platform's ease of access, intuitive navigation, and reliable processes.
"Brand Wings was an amazing fit for us, at just the right time," said Steve Miller, ISW's marketing director. "When we introduced our Brand Wings portal to our channel partners, they were in awe. The word we heard from them in describing his solution's value was 'revolutionary.' That's a powerful word," Steve said.
With the brand asset management tools, ISW is now able to ensure brand consistency through its various sales teams. Brand Wings' marketing tools are boosting ISW's sales team's efficiency and its performance analytics are providing insights into ISW's sales team activity.
"Brand Wings' analytics build our teams' confidence, helping us to know what information is most useful to reps and what's not," Miller said. "With this knowledge, we can respond more quickly to customer needs, providing more relevant educational material that also benefits our end users. It's a great way for us to re-engage our customers with useful content."
ISW also estimated that over the course of a month, each of its own sales reps and its dealers' sales were previously spending a minimum of two hours per month searching for and sharing marketing assets. "Brand Wings has made our jobs easier," Steve said. "Now everyone enjoys greater confidence in knowing they have the right info and that it is current and accurate. Brand Wings absolutely 100 percent gives ISW a competitive advantage."
About Brand Wings: West Chicago, Illinois-based Brand Wings is a SaaS-based marketing automation platform provider with a goal to simplify brand marketing and enable sales teams.
