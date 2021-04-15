CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand Wings today announced the launch of its new through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) platform to help brands to enhance their marketing and sell more through channel partners.
Offered to brands as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, the Brand Wings platform brings unique new value to channel marketing. The marketing automation platform gives brands and partners an easy-to-use portal, allowing them to assess and improve brand consistency, campaign efficiency, and sales effectiveness.
"Our innovative platform boosts the success potential of small and mid-sized brands like no other TCMA solution on the market today," says Greg Salzman, Brand Wings CEO and founder. "We developed Brand Wings based on years of collaboration with resellers, retailers, and franchisees. The result is a sophisticated and simplified web-based partner portal with unparalleled flexibility, ease of use, and customization, which enables channels to sell more."
Key Features of the Brand Wings platform:
- Dedicated private portal, customizable for each client
- Dynamic templates for channel partners to easily personalize
- Centralized content library for clients' digital assets
- Product library for channel partners to access
- Lead & deal tracking
- Performance data and analytics
Key Benefits to Brands and Channels
- Channel Efficiency - Channels have 24/7 access to the brand portal, saving wasted time and money. They can easily manage and retrieve digital brand assets (logos, imagery, presentations, documents, and templates).
- Channel Knowledge - Brands have greater visibility to channel activity and analytics for better support. Channels provide updated sales forecasts without the burdens of spreadsheets, emails, text messages, and phone requests.
- Channel Mindshare - Channels typically sell more for brands that make it easier to sell. Brand Wings' intuitive web-based portal makes it more efficient for channels to do their jobs.
- Channel Consistency - Channels have accurate brand assets for every communication and campaign. Brands can seamlessly update new campaign messaging with version control.
- Faster Communication - Automation and immediate updates speed the sharing of information. Partners can avoid the inefficiencies of emailing large files, fixing broken file links, and storing sensitive content in unsecured share folders.
Numerous industries benefit, including:
- Technology
- Retail
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
Numerous channel partner types benefit, including:
- Distributors
- Retailers
- Franchisees
- Dealers
- Affiliate Partners
- Agents & Consultants
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
By deploying Brand Wings through their channel partners, brands can grow their channel efficiency, knowledge, and mindshare, while improving their brand consistency and communications.
For more information or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.brandwings.com.
About Brand Wings: Brand Wings is a SaaS-based through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) platform provider based in West Chicago, Illinois. Brand Wings' vision is to enable brands and their channel partners to achieve limitless success through greater communication, information, and knowledge.
Brand Wings' CEO and founder, Greg Salzman, has deep expertise in starting, growing, and leading software companies. Prior to establishing Brand Wings and creating its platform, Salzman was founder/president of Aleyant, a leading software company serving the web-to-print, estimating and production, and prepress automation workflow software environment.
