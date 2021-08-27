SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brander Group Inc was recently ranked #6 overall on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America in 2021. Due to Brander Group's fascinating story, contributions to the global economy and unique industry, Inc. Magazine also chose to feature a story on the company and its founder.
Brander Group assists leading global internet service providers (ISPs) by giving them access to critical connectivity assets called IPv4 addresses. These IP addresses enable these ISP's to expand their internet services; a convenience that we all rely on in our daily lives. The deployment of artificial intelligence and internet of things has resulted in our daily appliances, cars, websites and apps relying on IPv4 addresses to communicate with each other. Brander Group helps provide these integral IPv4 addresses to global ISPs, cloud providers, hosting companies and data centers so they can support the growth and expansion of our connected global economy.
Companies need to allocate significant resources into readdressing their networks to make IPv4 addresses available to sell. COVID has caused these companies to focus their efforts on more pressing matters, which has resulted in re-addressing efforts to decrease or cease altogether. Consequently, the supply of IPv4 address has reduced significantly. At the same time, there have been a tremendous increase in demand for IPv4 addresses from ISPs, video streaming providers, and hosting companies as the global workforce and economy have transitioned to work from home.
On the other side of the business, Brander Group has assisted over 60 schools and universities monetize their unused IPv4 addresses. The educational institutions then put that money back in to the schools by improving infrastructure and creating scholarships for students.
The team at Brander Group has developed a proprietary system to uncover dormant IPv4 address blocks, find their owners, and help them bring their IP addresses to market. Brander Group verifies IPv4 subnet ownership, runs a comprehensive blacklist check (which ensures IP addresses have not been abused), helps modify BGP on routers, assists in removing old routing records, and finally helps organizations develop a network re-addressing strategy.
Brander Group adds value to companies looking to buy IP addresses by helping them qualify for pre-approval to receive IP addresses. This includes creation of a budget and an ethical use case for submittal to their local internet registry. Finally, Brander Group post sales support fully manages the entire process and keeps the buyer and seller up to date until the transfer completes, which usually takes around 2-3 weeks. The company has a streamlined process to assist clients in ARIN, RIPE, APNIC and LACNIC regions.
In 2019, Brander Group also launched IPv4Connect, an online marketplace where organizations can safely buy and sell IPv4 addresses. IPv4Connect completed 475 IP address transfers in 2020, making it the largest and most reputable online platform to buy IP addresses.
As the development of the internet continues to unfold, Brander Group will continue to make a positive impact with the global service providers.
